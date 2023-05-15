Made in Chelsea fans may be a bit confused tonight (May 15) if they’ve switched to E4 expecting to see all the SW3 drama at the usual time, so where is the show and is it on tonight?

The popular E4 show is now in its 25th season and after 12 years fans still can’t get enough of the explosive dinner parties and the oh-so-saucy goss.

We take a look at whether Made in Chelsea is on tonight and why it’s not in its usual E4 timeslot.

Is Made in Chelsea on tonight?

Yes, Made in Chelsea is on tonight, (May 15), however is on at the later time of 10.05pm instead of the usual 9pm timeslot.

Last week, the show was also on at a later time due to ex-castmate Sam Thompson‘s documentary: Is This ADHD?

This week, the later time is due to the new show The Big Celebrity Detox. The show is on at 9 pm again next Monday, meaning Made in Chelsea viewers will have to wait an hour longer yet again for the SW3 drama.

Episodes of MIC are also available to stream on Channel 4 a week in advance.

What can we expect from the new episode?

This week, Miles is back from Canada, where he went to meet a ‘mystery Canadian girl.’ The identity of the girl has not yet been revealed, however, he has opened up on a podcast that things didn’t work out between the two.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a MIC episode without some drama, and we can expect plenty of fights as Freddy hosts an explosive dinner party.

Harvey and newbie Imogen Bloom also come to blows as she finds out he’s been dating Willow Day.

A sneak peek into future MIC episodes

If you’re not ready for any spoilers look away now. But now we’re here we may as well share what’s been revealed in next week’s episode 9, which again will air at a later time of 10 pm.

According to the official synopsis, it appears that Liv and Tristan’s relationship seems to be suffering due to a catastrophic blowout. The pair got back together in 2022, and things were looking positive, however, it looks like that may all change.

Miles is also determined to let everyone know he’s fine with his bestie Charlie dating Yas, but we’re not sure yet if that’s a complete truth.