Made in Chelsea is making a much-anticipated return with a new series in 2020.

First broadcast in 2011, the E4 reality show follows 20-something people living in central London as they navigate through their daily lives with old friendships and new relationships.

Series 19 will kick off from the latest events in Buenos Aires so we’re pretty sure that everyone is excited for a new dose of drama.

So, is Made in Chelsea on tonight? When does the new series start?

Let’s find out!

Is Made in Chelsea on tonight?

Yes, the E4 reality show is on tonight.

Series 19 kicks off with its first episode on Monday, March 23rd, on E4 at 9 pm.

Made in Chelsea has followed a similar broadcast schedule for the last few years. Two or more series air every year, usually one during the Spring and one in Autumn.

Made In Chelsea: Episode guide

The new series of Made in Chelsea will air every Monday at 9 pm on E4.

Since there are 12 episodes, that means that the finale of this year’s edition is expected to be in early June 2020.

