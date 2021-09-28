Is Married at First Sight's Tayah pregnant with Adam?











Tayah and Adam really were in love from the moment they met, on their wedding day. Ever since, things have moved fast for the couple.

In an unusual first date, they have quickly become the loved-up sweethearts of the latest Married At First Sight UK season.

From saying they loved each other within days, to revealing they had plans to have children in a year’s time, Tayah and Adam are not waiting around.

And when she dropped the bombshell that they are “expecting”, a cliffhanger had fans scouring the Internet to find out if Tayah is pregnant.

Fans react to Tayah’s bombshell

When a preview clip for the Tuesday September 28th episode showed Tayah saying they are “expecting”, viewers assumed she could be pregnant.

All over Twitter, fans are shocked that she could have already had a child on the way with Adam…

A viewer said: “f*** OFF tayah cannot be pregnant that quick !!!!!!!!!!??!!”.

But others are putting it down Tayah’s bombshell down to clever editing.

“Tayahs’ line was they are expecting a delivery of a new coffee table (surely) #mafsuk“, said another fan.

While one similar-thinking viewer wrote: “I heard she’s expecting… a coffee table from IKEA.”

Is Tayah from MAFS pregnant?

Although unconfirmed, it is unlikely that Tayah is pregnant, as she recently hit out at claims that she could be expecting.

Looking through her Instagram, she replied to several comments on a photo of her and Adam which assumed she could be pregnant.

She said:

It’s called being a female and having a natural slight bump on your stomach WHICH IS NORMAL. This is such a damaging comment, I’m a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women.

Most fans think that the couple are expecting a puppy, or a new coffee table.

It comes after Tayah and Adam appeared to agree on plans to have children by next year, and said the ‘L’ word in just days of knowing each other.

Are Tayah and Adam still together?

Tayah and Adam still appear to be together, and small hints have been dropped all over their social media accounts.

Although filming took place a while ago, and things could have taken a turn, their track record so far has been pretty much drama free.

The lovebirds have been completely infatuated with each other from day one, with both them unable to believe their luck.

Tayah recently responded to a fan comment which said “He’s a good bloke x”. She said: “He really is”, along with cheering emojis.

Adam has made similar moves by liking several comments when fans said they are the “best couple”, as well as them being “so lovely together”.

All of the Channel 4show’s couples are forced to keep any details regarding the future of their relationships hidden until the show is over.

