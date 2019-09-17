Is the Great British Bake Off real? We went to a masterclass and found out!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Filming for 13 hours a day and being interviewed eight times a day are just some of the things that previous Bake Off contestants have reported from their experience on the competition.

And as well as cooperating with the camera crew to ensure a watchable TV show is produced, the Bake Off competitors have to keep their heads in the game when it comes to their cooking.

It’s one of the most enjoyable TV programmes to watch, dusted with comedy value and sprinkled with deliciousness.

So, is the Great British Bake Off real? We attended a Bake With A Legend Masterclass to find out…

Is the Great British Bake Off real?

Yes. The Great British Bake Off is real. The contestants are real, the challenges are real and they’re put under real time constraints.

Reality Titbit attended a Bake with a Legend Masterclass in London in September 2019 to get a taste of what really goes into the show.

Bake With A Legend bring fans of the Great British Bake Off together with the baking stars they’ve watched and grown fond of on TV.

September 14th saw us rolling up our sleeves in the Meringue Girls Kitchen under the mentorship of Bake Off 2015 runner-up Ian Cumming.

Expectation vs reality

So, the Masterclass is well underway and we’re tasked with creating two different types of mini-tart.

One tart is filled with raspberry jam, creme patissiere and topped with a fresh raspberry while the others are filled with lemon curd and topped with Italian meringue.

Things got off to a flying start in the kitchen. Making pastry from scratch turns out to be pretty simple and the lemon curd was a joy to whip up.

However, when we got to the crem pat things took a turn for the worst. Ian Cumming’s Instagram post shows the tarts we expected to make.

However, the image below shows what we, unfortunately, created.

If we were real Bake Off contestants, we would have had to remake the crem pat and pipe the tarts again.

But, our experience shows that even one step of the process going wrong can really mess the whole bake up.

The tarts did taste much better than they looked…

Is the Great British Bake Off harder than it looks?

All in all, we’d say that the Bake Off is a seriously difficult competition.

To even get a place in the tent the competitors must be very good bakers already.

And if we found a laid-back Saturday Masterclass incredibly fun but also challenging, imagine the pressure with Prue and Paul wondering around your work station!

Our Masterclass involved no time constraints or need for imagination. But the Bake Off contestants are allocated tight time frames and are asked to come up with their own ideas. We’ll take our hats off to the contestants who are all clearly multi-skilled and enviably great multitaskers.

