Rise and Fall is a brand new addition to Channel 4 in 2023 – fans want to know more about Jack Woods, including his Instagram page.

Channel 4 brings a fierce competition to screens on Sunday, March 19.

The contestants are all determined to win the new series which is hosted by Greg James.

From Cheryl to James, Connor to Jeff, the cast members hail from all over the UK. They all have one thing in common – and that’s that they’re eager to bag themselves the £100k prize fund.

Meet Rise and Fall’s Jack

Rise and Fall contestant Jack is a construction worker and semi-pro football player.

He’s 28 years old and hails from Hertfordshire.

Speaking in the ‘meet the players’ promo for the show, Jack said that he’s “a winner,” and that he’s not appearing on the show “to come second,” or “make friends.”

When it comes to who inspires Jack, he said that Lionel Messi is one of his role models.

Jack Woods is a semi-professional footballer

If there’s one thing that’s clear to see from Jack Woods’ Instagram page it’s that he’s passionate about football.

He has over 4k followers on Instagram and can be found at @jackwoods09.

Jack writes in his bio that Hertfordshire is home and that his account is being managed on his behalf while he’s on the Channel 4 show.

He captioned one of his many football-related IG photos: “Bored of being the best looking but the worst player on the pitch now.”

There’s more to Jack than meets the eye

Not only is Jack a construction worker and a footballer, but he’s clearly keen on jet-setting, judging by his Instagram account.

When he’s not winning trophies for his football talents, Jack seems to be hopping on flights across the globe.

Ibiza, Thailand, the South of France, Dubai, and Spain are all places where Jack has tagged himself on holiday.

Looking at his IG account, Jack appears to be into living life to the fullest. In one of his posts, he refers to himself and a friend as “the jolly boys.”

It appears that one thing that does get on his nerves, though, is bad manners, per his introduction on Rise and Fall.

WATCH RISE AND FALL FROM SUNDAY MARCH 19 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4