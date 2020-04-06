After so many seasons, Made in Chelsea is still popular with viewers at home.
The E4 series returned with series 19 in 2020, providing a good old dose of reality soap drama. Many familiar faces are back on our screens, while the arrival of newcomers challenges old friendships and solid relationships.
We already met and know a lot about Miles Nazaire – but how well do we know his friend Jack Maynard?
Here’s everything you need to know about the YouTube star, including age, girlfriend and family!
- LOL: Made in Chelsea: Miles shows off new teeth – but fans insist his original ones were better!
Meet Jack Maynard
Jack is a 25-year-old YouTuber from Brighton. He rose to fame with his YouTube channel where he mainly shares challenges with family and friends.
The YouTube star has whopping 1.54 million followers at the time of writing.
Following the success of his social media career, Jack appeared in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2017. Plus, he appears in the 2020 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins alongside the likes of Katie Price and TOWIE‘s Joey Essex.
- OMG: Coronavirus threatens to cut Made in Chelsea series 19 short
Jack Maynard’s family
Jack was born to parents Gary and Helen Maynard – a builder and officer worker. Jack is the middle child in his family.
In fact, he is the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard and he also has a younger sister named Anna.
Conor rose to fame in 2012 with his debut single ‘Can’s Say No’ and won the MTV award Brand New for 2012. Meanwhile, Anna runs a YouTube channel where she shares daily vlogs, challenges and fitness videos.
Jack Maynard’s girlfriend
According to a number of reports, Jack started dating co-star Georgia Toffolo following their I’m a Celeb stint in 2017.
Plus, Jack has done several vlogs with Georgia and he regularly shares snaps with her on Instagram. But despite everything, Jack often teases fans with “friendzone” captions on his posts, insisting that he and Georgia are not actually together.
They make a great couple, though.
WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4