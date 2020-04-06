Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After so many seasons, Made in Chelsea is still popular with viewers at home.

The E4 series returned with series 19 in 2020, providing a good old dose of reality soap drama. Many familiar faces are back on our screens, while the arrival of newcomers challenges old friendships and solid relationships.

We already met and know a lot about Miles Nazaire – but how well do we know his friend Jack Maynard?

Here’s everything you need to know about the YouTube star, including age, girlfriend and family!

Meet Jack Maynard

Jack is a 25-year-old YouTuber from Brighton. He rose to fame with his YouTube channel where he mainly shares challenges with family and friends.

The YouTube star has whopping 1.54 million followers at the time of writing.

Following the success of his social media career, Jack appeared in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2017. Plus, he appears in the 2020 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins alongside the likes of Katie Price and TOWIE‘s Joey Essex.

Jack Maynard’s family

Jack was born to parents Gary and Helen Maynard – a builder and officer worker. Jack is the middle child in his family.

In fact, he is the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard and he also has a younger sister named Anna.

Conor rose to fame in 2012 with his debut single ‘Can’s Say No’ and won the MTV award Brand New for 2012. Meanwhile, Anna runs a YouTube channel where she shares daily vlogs, challenges and fitness videos.

Jack Maynard’s girlfriend

According to a number of reports, Jack started dating co-star Georgia Toffolo following their I’m a Celeb stint in 2017.

Plus, Jack has done several vlogs with Georgia and he regularly shares snaps with her on Instagram. But despite everything, Jack often teases fans with “friendzone” captions on his posts, insisting that he and Georgia are not actually together.

They make a great couple, though.

