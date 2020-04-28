Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned for much-anticipated second series in 2020.

This year, a new line-up of celebrities has signed up to test their strength and abilities in a series of grueling challenges.

From TOWIE‘s Joey Essex to TV personality Katie Price, Ant Middleton and his team are there to challenge their physical, and more importantly, mental resilience.

On Monday’s episode (April 27th), YouTuber Jack Maynard explained the reason behind his stint on the Channel 4 show, addressing old offensive tweets he shared before. So, what did Jack Maynard say on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Jack Maynard’s tweets explained

Old tweets of Jack Maynard resurfaced back on the internet when he joined I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here in 2017.

He was accused of racist and homophobic tweets which were published by The Sun during Jack’s first day in the Australian jungle.

At the time, Jack wasn’t aware that those tweets had resurfaced, but within a few days, ITV producers took the decision to remove him from the show.

What did Jack Maynard say about the tweets?

On Monday’s episode (April 27th) of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Jack addressed how the tweets affected his confidence and mental wellbeing.

He explained: “About two years ago, I was on I’m A Celebrity. I got removed after about four days from tweets when I was about 15 that resurfaced that were politically incorrect.”

Jack added:

I think it was just a massive knock in my confidence being so publicly ashamed, mentally I’ve been all over the place and I’ve lost a lot of confidence.

Has Jack apologised for the tweets before?

Yes, Jack has apologised for the tweets in the past. After he left I’m A Celebrity, Jack took to his YouTube channel to say he was sorry for what he tweeted.

He said: “I’ve tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I’m just ashamed of.”

“I was young, I was careless, I just wasn’t thinking, this was back when I had just left school and I didn’t know what I was doing.”

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK