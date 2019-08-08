Jade Goody's mum: What happened to her arm in the Channel 4 documentary?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

This year marks 10 years since the death of reality TV star Jade Goody. And to commemorate her life, Channel 4 have released a documentary – Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain.

The larger-than-life character who hailed from Bermondsey, South East London, worked as a dental nurse before her rise to fame on Big Brother in 2002.

From the horrendous headlines that surrounded, then-20-year-old, Jade to shocking details about her childhood, no stone is left unturned in the three-part documentary.

During the Channel 4 docu-series, it was clear that Jade Goody’s mum was only using her right arm. So, what happened to Jackiey Budden’s arm?

What happened to Jade Goody’s mum’s arm?

According to reports from The Sun and The Mirror, it’s said that Jackiey lost the use of her left arm after a devastating motorbike accident.

The accident took place when Jade was just five years old. The Sun reported in March 2019, that becuase of this, Jade’s hobbies of tap- dancing, gymnastics and martial arts came to an end.

Jackiey said to The Sun: “I could no longer take Jade to all her activities. I couldn’t do anything. Jade had to do all the washing, ironing and ­cleaning”.

Jackiey Budden today

In 2014 Jackiey hit the headlines after reportedly selling her late daughter’s possessions as her benefits were cut.

She explained to The Mirror that she hadn’t worked for 30 years due to her disability. But she was told after an assessment that she is technically fit for work. She said that she’d either work in a call centre or as a childminder.

Jackiey appears in the Jade documentary and recounts some shocking stories from Jade’s childhood including how she was able to roll a joint at just five years old.

Over the years, it has been difficult for Jackiey to come to terms with her daughter’s death, in a 2019 report from The Sun she said in reference to her battle with drug addiction: “It’s history. Jade would be so proud of me”.

What is Channel 4’s Jade documentary about?

The release of Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain marks 10 years since the reality TV star’s death.

The Channel 4 documentary takes a look at Jade Goody’s life and her almost instant rise to fame on Big Brother series 3.

Details that have never previously been revealed are aired during the three-part show. Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain features interviews with her mother, Big Brother housemates, Jeff Brazier, her best friends and more.

Jade’s mum says on the docu-series that the reason her daughter entered the Big Brother house was to get away from her and live out the childhood that she never had.

