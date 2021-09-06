Who was Celebrity SAS Who Dare's Wins star Jake Quickenden's brother?











Jake Quickenden has been taking part in the gruelling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins challenges, where he opened up about his brother.

The former X Factor singer broke down to the special forces staff on the Sunday 5th episode, when he told them the impact of his sibling’s death.

Jake also revealed his father had died, after being blindfolded and brought in to the staff’s consultation room where they often question contestants.

Several Channel 4 viewers began wondering who Jake Quickenden’s brother was. Meet the star’s family in the Reality Titbit piece below.

Jake cries on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Jake was brought in by the special forces staff, where he said he was not the same person three years ago.

He revealed he lost his dad aged 20, and brother – who he calls his “best friend” – when he was 24, which changed him a lot.

Adding that he was “supposed to look after his little brother”, Jake said that his brother and dad both died of cancer.

Speaking to the staff, Jake told them about his brother:

I watched him lose everything, he couldn’t walk, had half his lung out, 22 tumours in his body, would sit there and tell me he’s ready to die because he was in so much pain. There’s f*** all pain you can put me through because I’ve seen that, he got through it. He didn’t survive, but he battled.

You was extraordinary on #SASWhoDaresWins @JakeQuickenden I know how deep that must be hurting to have to share a difficult time. In losing your brother, you're an amazing person. Love you, Jake. — Chris Grigg (@Chris_Grigg1987) September 5, 2021

Who was Jake Quickenden’s brother?

Oliver Quickenden is Jake’s late brother.

He was called Ollie for short, and fell ill with osteosarcoma, otherwise known as bone cancer, before passing away aged 19 in 2012.

Jake revealed on ITV’s Loose Women that his son Leo Oliver – named after his sibling – has “filled a void” left behind by his brother and dad.

Oliver, who was married to wife Olivia, had battled the condition from 2010, which caused great pain and made his bones vulnerable to breaking.

He had attended Thomas Sumpter School, now known as Melior College, and had a part time job at Asda in Scunthorpe before the diagnosis.

Oliver had also reportedly started a sports science course at John Leggott College in 2009, but had to finish when he became too ill to attend.

So much respect for @JakeQuickenden 🤟🏻 couldn’t imagine losing a parent and sibling less than 5 years apart and still smiling! Keep it up dude! #SASWhoDaresWins — Adam (@spenceadam20) September 5, 2021

Meet Jake Quickenden’s family

Jake Quickenden lost his father Paul in 2008, after battling non-familial bone cancer. He was married to Jake’s mum Lisa Quickenden.

He also has an older brother called Adam.

Jake now has a family of his own, including girlfriend Sophie Church, who he recently had son Leo Oliver with.

