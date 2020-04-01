Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Bake Off returned for a new episode last night (Tuesday, March 31st) with four new celebs competing in the tent.

Episode 4 of this year’s Channel 4 series welcomed The One Show‘s Alex Jones, This Morning‘s Alison Hammond, social media star Joe Sugg and singer James Blunt.

Of course, James Blunt is well-known for his career as a songwriter and musician and he’s especially famous for the hit single ‘You’re Beautiful’.

However, did you know that James owns a pub in London? So, let’s find more about the singer’s pub – plus how to get there (once we can go out)!

James Blunt’s pub

The Celebrity Bake Off star and his wife Sofia Wellesley own The Fox & Pheasant pub in London.

The place was founded back in 1846 under the name Bedford Arms and has had its present name since 1965.

James and his wife revamped the pub, renovating it to a high-standard London spot with cosy fireplaces and conservatory for the summers.

How to get to The Fox & Pheasant

The Fox & Pheasant is located on 1 Billing Road, Chelsea, SW10 9UJ. The place is just a few minutes away from London’s football stadium Stamford Bridge.

To get from Central London (Victoria Station), you need to get on the District line and get off at Fulham Broadway. It’s a 15-min journey on the tube and a 9-minute walk after that.

However, check the latest updates from Transport for London as some services are disrupted during this time.

YES, PLEASE: Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off pack: Where to buy the Star Baker apron and 2020 kit!

Is The Fox & Pheasant open now?

No, the pub is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK.

The government has advised that all non-essential businesses such as pubs, cafes and restaurants remain closed until further notice.

But definitely a place to visit once we’re allowed to go out again!

