Who is James from First Dates at Christmas 2020? We found him on Instagram!

This year’s festive episode of the Channel 4 series sees a group of singletons meet someone else for the first time.

James goes on a date with Shauna – and he calls her “stunning” in a preview clip of the episode, held in a country pub in Hampshire.

So who is James? Did things work out for him and Shauna?

Who is James?

James, whose full name is Jimmy C Ashton, is an entrepreneur!

He is the business owner of Window Doctors and co-owner of CBD Relief.

James, from Dewsbury, is involved in several firms, and has recently launched new firm Ashton Harvey Croft Developments.

The First Dates at Christmas star is also an actor and extra. He was an actor at Smile Theatre, on their Italian tour in 2013.

Did things work out for James and Shauna?

No

The preview clip of First Dates at Christmas 2020 shows Shauna asking him if she really has to wear these bauble earrings…

Other than that, James is now loved-up with girlfriend Claudia.

According to his Facebook profile, it looks like he has been in a relationship with her since around April 2020.

So, judging by his new relationship, it appears that First Dates at Christmas 2020 may have been filmed before April this year!

James on Instagram

James regularly shares loved-up pictures with his girlfriend Claudia, 25.

He also talks about his recent development firm business venture.

Several weeks ago, James and Claudia enjoyed a trip away together to Whitby, on the North Yorkshire Coast.

