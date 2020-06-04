Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After short six episodes, First Dates Hotel came to an end on Thursday night, June 4th.

The Channel 4 series returned with a new cast of hopeful daters, looking to find their future partner in the gorgeous Aquapetra Resort & Spa resort in Italy.

One of the returning stars in episode 6 is James who went on a date with Jamie last week. However, the two are no longer together as James is back in the dating game.

So, let’s meet James and get to know him better – plus whether he found love with his date Max!

Meet James from First Dates Hotel

James is 25 years old and is a chef in London.

We managed to track down James’s Linkedin profile and according to his bio, he first trained as a chef at Westminster Kingsway College between 2012 and 2014.

Then James took a further step in his career and completed a BSc degree in Accounting and Business Management at the University of Birmingham.

He worked for Wimbledon’s Tennis Club for 7 years before taking the leap and starting his own business. James opened the waffle shop Utter Waffle in 2018.

In the final episode of First Dates Hotel, James extended his stay in the hotel and went on a date with Max. So, are they still together?

Are James and Max still together?

We believe that James and Max are no longer together!

There’s no sign of the two on social media so they must have called it quits after they filmed the show.

Plus, let’s be honest, most couples who meet on First Dates Hotel don’t make it outside of the series.

Follow James on Instagram

First Dates Hotel fans will be pleased that we found James on Instagram!

Viewers commented under posts of the Channel 4 series, looking for his Insta profile and we managed to find that Hayley from episode 5 follows him on Insta.

You can find James under the name @jamestimmins1993.

