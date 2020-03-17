Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

With the final week of its 2020 series, Celebs Go Dating has confirmed some of the couples going to the Dominican Republic.

Featuring the likes of Love Island‘s Amy Hart, Made in Chelsea‘s Olivia Bentley and EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, they are hoping to leave the E4 series with a romantic partner.

After a series of unsuccessful dates, TOWIE star James Lock is going out for a dinner with his date Sam tonight (Tuesday, March 17th).

So, are James and Sam a couple after their stint on the series? Here’s what we know so far, plus Sam’s age, career and Instagram profile!

Meet Sam from Celebs Go Dating

Samantha Jayne is a hairdresser and model from Barnsley.

The 28-year-old has worked in the modeling industry for years before taking a short break from her career as a model.

In 2018, Sam became a finalist in Miss Swimsuit UK and she has worked with several fashion brands including Pre London.

Follow Sam on Instagram

Sam is very popular on Instagram. You can find her under the handle @samjayne0291.

With 154 posts, the Celebs Go Dating 2020 star has 15.9k followers at the time of writing.

On her Insta bio, Sam also says she’s a brand ambassador for radio brand One Up Chronicles.

Most recently, Sam has been working with several lingerie brands based in the UK.

WOW: Celebs Go Dating 2020: Where is the Dominican Republic hotel in E4 finale?

Are James Lock and Sam a couple?

Unconfirmed yet.

James and Sam haven’t confirmed anything official on their social media profiles.

The TOWIE star has been sharing a lot from his stint on the E4 dating programme – however, there are no snaps with Sam!

As a matter of fact, the two don’t follow each other on Instagram. We expect the couple to reveal more once Celebs Go Dating finishes this Thursday (March 19th).

