Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

As we near towards the end of Made in Chelsea season 17, it looks like one lucky soul could finish the series as James Taylor’s girlfriend.

The blonde, tall and incredibly well-spoken SW3 posh boy has been enjoying a dating tug of war with newbies Verity Bowditch and Rosi Mai.

However, it looks like a merry-go-round of MIC relationship swaps may see James with Eliza Batten and Jamie Laing moving on form Heloise Agostinelli… Here’s everything we know!

Why James won’t end up with Verity Bowditch

Verity is James Taylor’s ex and joined the show for season 17.

James spent the initial three episodes confessing to friends that he just can’t cope only being friends with Verity and that he still wanted to “rip her clothes off” – instant sick in our mouths!

However, it looks like James ended his potential rekindling of a relationship with Verity as an explosive episode 4 sees Verity and Rosi gang up on J-man over his attempts to string them both along.

Adding to this, it’s also rumoured that Verity could be dating Jamie Laing.

The pair can be spotted looking extra chummy on Instagram, while it’s also thought that Jamie has split with Heloise Agostinelli in recent weeks.

There’s a lot going on in the MIC relationship merry-go-round right now…

View this post on Instagram I promise there is no filter on this A post shared by jamielaing (@jamielaing) on Apr 10, 2019 at 2:57am PDT

So James ends up with Rosi Mai?

Not her, either.

James and Rosi decided to part ways after James had kissed Eliza Batten while on holiday in Cape Town.

Does James Taylor have a girlfriend?

Maybe.

Judging by Instagram, it doesn’t look as if James bags Verity or Rosi as a girlfriend during Made in Chelsea 2019 – which is what we would expect.

However, he could end up tying down Eliza Batten as his FT bae.

This recent Instagram post reads:

Friends ya?

View this post on Instagram Friends ya? A post shared by James Russell Taylor (@jamesrusselltaylor) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA EVERY MONDAY ON E4