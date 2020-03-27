University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Jamie Oliver returned to our screens this week (Monday, March 23rd) to present a daily series tackling the issue of cooking in the current climate.

With supermarket shelves running out of everything from dried pasta to loo roll, Jamie is teaching viewers the best way to make use of what you’ve stocked up on in your freezer and pantry.

Episode 4 (Thursday, March 26th) saw Jamie whip up his ‘cheat’s pizza’ in the blink of an eye. Find out how to make the pizza recipe here!

Jamie’s ‘cheat’s pizza’ ingredients

For the homemade pizza dough, you will need 500g of self-raising flour, 250ml of water, a big pinch of salt.

For Jamie’s topping, he opted for a sausage, onion and jalapeño pizza. Jamie uses two Cumberland sausages for his recipe, however claims you can use whatever sausages you like. Two onions (red or white) finely sliced. A jar of jalapeños. A cheese of your choice, be it mozzarella if you have it, cheddar, or goats cheese.

He also uses dried mixed herbs, however any type of herb whether it be thyme, oregano, rosemary will do, plus salt and pepper for seasoning.

The frying pan you use will need to be ovenproof. Otherwise, you will have to remove the pizza from the pan at a later step.

How to make homemade ‘cheat’s pizza’ dough

If you’re looking to create your own version of Jamie’s pizza, and just want the dough recipe, then we’ve got you covered! This dough is super versatile and can be used to create dumplings for soups, flatbreads and many other quick treats.

Step 1: Combine the flour, water and salt in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Mix the dough together in the bowl until it is “pliable but not dry.” Add more flour or water if necessary.

Step 3: Roll the dough into a smooth ball. Either use straight away or set aside for 30 minutes.

Make Jamie’s sausage, onion and jalapeño pizza

In the episode, Jamie says you can be as creative as you like with your ‘cheat’s pizza’ topping, but he opts for this sweet and sour combination.

Step 1: Heat your large frying pan to a medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil (sunflower, olive).

Step 2: Squeeze out the sausage meat of their casing, so you have mini meatballs frying off in the pan. Then break up the meat into chunks, so some are like mincemeat, the others heftier chunks.

Step 3: Add your dried herbs to the fat (oil) in the pan, not the meat. Let it sizzle away.

Step 4: Half, peel, then finely slice your onions. Add them to the pan with a big pinch of pepper and let soften.

Step 5: When they are cooked, set aside so you can use the frying pan to heat the dough.

Step 6: Place the dough in the heated frying pan on low and push it out to the sides, creating your pizza shape.

Step 7: Place your sausage, onion, jalapeño topping onto the pizza dough and push in. Top with cheese.

Step 8: Turn up the pan’s heat to medium-high and let it cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until a crust has begun to form on the pizza’s base.

Step 9: Bake the pizza in the oven – while still in the pan, or transfer it to a baking tray – at 200 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, or until it is crisp and golden.

