Jamie Oliver is in the second week of his series Keep Cooking and Carry On.

The chef created the new Channel 4 cooking show in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. There, he brings viewers at home delicious and versatile meals for every day of the week.

In episode 7 (Tuesday, March 31st), Jamie created a quick chicken noodle stir-fry which makes the perfect dinner for the whole family.

So, here’s how to make the dish – step by step!

Jamie’s chicken noodle stir-fry ingredients

For this recipe, you will need 2 skinless chicken breasts, 250 g egg noodles and 1 medium broccoli.

You will also need 50 g unsalted peanuts (or cashew nuts), vegetable or olive oil, salt, black pepper and black bean sauce.

As usual, if you don’t have any of the products above – swap for what you have in your fridge. For example, you can swap the broccoli for other green veggies.

How to make: Step-by-step tutorial

Step 1: Make 1-cm slices in the chicken breasts and season with salt, black pepper, olive oil and a bit of black bean sauce. Fry the chicken breasts in a pan until they are cooked through.

Step 2: Separate the broccoli in small pieces and boil until they are soft.

Step 3: Cook the egg noodles to instructions from the package. Drain them in cold water and set aside. Then fry the cashew nuts in a pan until they turn golden. Once the peanuts are ready and have cooled down, crush them into little pieces.

Step 4: Drizzle some oil in a pan and mix the noodles, broccoli and peanuts together.

Step 5: Cut the chicken breasts in 1-cm slices. Serve the egg noodles on a plate and add the chicken on top.

