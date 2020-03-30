University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Jamie Oliver is back for a second week starting Monday, March 30th with more recipes than ever to help you cook calmly this quarantine.

After week one introduced viewers to some basics like easy bread, homemade pasta, and a “cheat’s pizza” that had us all drooling, the second week will see Jamie step up his recipes a notch.

Although all will still be easy to make, source and customise during this period of scarcity, Jamie’s recipes in week 2 are a bit more adventurous.

Here’s how to make Jamie Oliver’s chicken pot pie from Keep Cooking and Carry On episode 6 (March 30th).

Chicken pot pie ingredients

For this quick and easy chicken pot pie, you will need just five ingredients, it’s really that simple.

You will need 2 onions, 600g chicken thighs (or breast), 350g mushrooms, 1 bunch of fresh thyme, 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, and 375g of all-butter puff pastry.

Some of the swaps Jamie suggests in the episode is adding leeks instead of onions, or peppers, carrots, or peas instead of mushrooms. This recipe is incredibly versatile, so use what you’ve got!

How to make Jamie’s chicken pot pie

Step 1: First, preheat your oven to 220 degrees.

Step 2: Peel and roughly chop the onions, then add them to a large ovenproof, non-stick frying pan with a drizzle of oil.

Step 3: Roughly chop the chicken into smaller chunks and add to the onion. Cook for around 5 to 6 minutes, or until golden. Stir occasionally.

Step 4: Place the mushrooms into a smaller non-stick pan on a medium heat. The mushrooms need no oil. Break up the larger mushrooms into smaller pieces, so they are all equal sized.

Step 5: Cook the mushrooms for around 4 minutes and then add them to the chicken and onion mix. Add half of the thyme leaves.

Step 6: Take the large pan off the heat, season to taste and then add 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and 150ml of water.

Step 7: Roll out the pastry so it’s around an inch bigger than the pan. Place it on top of the pan, covering the filling. Press in the pastry at the edges using a wooden spoon.

Step 8: Brush the top of the pastry with olive oil and add the other half of thyme in the middle to create a steam hole.

Step 9: Bake in the oven for around 15 minutes, or until the pastry has puffed up and turned a golden brown colour.

