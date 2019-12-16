University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Jamie Oliver, the nation’s most prolific TV chef, is back on Channel 4 this December for more of his fabulous festive recipes.

Seeking to make your Christmastime as easy as ABC, Jamie’s Easy Christmas Countdown takes you through the basics to the more adventurous options to have this year.

So, here’s how to make Jamie’s cauliflower cheese recipe from the first episode (Sunday, December 15th). It’s the perfect veggie dish for the big day!

Jamie’s cauliflower cheese: Ingredients

It doesn’t take much for a cauliflower cheese to be great, so you won’t need to go OTT on the ingredients front for this “real hero of a dish” as Jamie calls it.

You will need two cloves of garlic, 50g of butter, thyme sprigs, one heaped tablespoon of flour, 600ml of whole milk, one broccoli, one cauliflower and 250g of mature cheddar cheese.

For extra flavour and crunch, Jamie makes a crust to go across the top. He uses breadcrumbs, olive oil, salt and pepper and flaked almonds.

Make the Christmas “hero dish” step by step

Step 1: Finely slice the cloves of garlic and add in a pan, along with the 50g of butter, the leaves from a couple of thyme sprigs and allow to bubble until the butter has melted.

Step 2: Add the flour to the pan and stir in until it resembles “crumbly bits,” using Jamie’s words. Toast off for a minute or two, so the flour has been cooked out.

Step 3: Add 600ml of the whole milk bit by bit, slowly incorporating the milk into the flour and butter mix. Don’t add all of it at once, as it will create lumps.

Step 4: Chop the hard end of the broccoli off, but keep most of the stalk on. Finely chop and add to the white sauce mixture.

Step 5: Season with salt and pepper to taste, cover with a lid and simmer for 15 minutes.

Step 6: For the cauliflower, take off and keep the leaves, finely slice the stalk and clip off the florets.

Step 7: Reassemble the cauliflower in a serving dish that is also ovenproof.

Step 8: Blend the white sauce and broccoli with a hand blender until it’s mixed in but not fully smooth – have some chunks for texture! Add in the 250g of grater cheddar and blend again, then pour over the cauliflower in the serving dish.

Step 9: Make up your breadcrumb mix by adding together the breadcrumbs, a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme and lightly broken up flaked almonds.

Step 10: Bake in the oven – on the bottom shelf, so you can have spuds and stuffing on the shelves above – for an hour at 180 degrees, or until golden brown and bubbling.

