Jamie Oliver Keep Cooking At Christmas recipes: How-to guide for Channel 4 series!











Chef Jamie Oliver is back for the festive season, with his Keep Cooking At Christmas show. Here’s some of his most popular recipes…

The Channel 4 series showcases Jamie cooking up Christmassy dishes, such as easy edible gifts to share, or roast dinner necessities like roast potatoes.

From sweet treats like yule log and vegetables like sprouts and greens, Jamie is on our screens for a two-part festive special before the big day.

So here’s Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking At Christmas recipes, including oven instructions and step-by-step instructions…

Jamie mulled spiced ham, Ep1.1. Jamie Oliver Keep Cooking For Christmas. Picture: Channel 4

Jamie’s mulled wine glazed ham: Recipe

This recipe serves 14 people – and the best part… it includes lots of leftovers!

For the ingredients, you will need a fair amount of items, including:

1 x 2.5 kg (approx) higher-welfare unsmoked middle-cut gammon with knuckle

a few sprigs of woody herbs , such as rosemary, thyme

3 fresh bay leaves

2 sticks of celery

2 carrots

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

½ a fresh red chilli

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

olive oil

For the glaze, you will need these ingredients:

1 x 454 g jar of orange marmalade (no peel)

175 ml full-bodied red wine , such as Rioja

1 star anise

a few cloves , plus extra for the pineapple

½ a stick of cinnamon or 1 pinch of ground cinnamon

1 fresh bay leaf

1 clementine

1 x 435 g tin of pineapple rings in juice

To cook Jamie Oliver’s mulled wine glazed ham recipe, here’s your guide:

Step 1: Take your meat out of the fridge and bring it up to room temperature before you cook it.

Step 2: Place the gammon in your largest pot, then strip in the woody herbs and add the bay. Roughly chop the celery and carrots, peel and quarter the onion, and squash the garlic cloves, then add it all to the pot with the chilli and peppercorns.

Step 3: Cover with water, bring to the boil, then pop the lid on and simmer gently for 2 hours, or until the meat is tender, turning it halfway, topping up with water occasionally and skimming away any excess fat.

Step 4: Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Transfer the gammon to a large roasting tray (save a little of the stock for later), then carefully remove the skin and discard, keeping the fat on the meat. Score the fat in a criss-cross fashion, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil. Roast the gammon for 20 to 30 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Step 5: To make the glaze, spoon the marmalade into a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat, pour in the red wine and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Step 6: Add the spices and bay, strip in the clementine zest using a speed-peeler, then pour in the pineapple juice, saving the fruit for later. Allow to bubble away and reduce by half, then switch off – it should be thick and syrupy.

Step 7: When the roasting time’s up, take the tray out of the oven, then arrange pineapple rings over the gammon, securing them with a few cloves. Arrange the rest of the pineapple in and around the tray, then pour the glaze over the meat.

Step 8: Spoon ½ a ladleful of the gammon stock into the pan you used to make the glaze, scrape up all the sticky bits from the bottom and pour into the tray, ensuring all the gammon and pineapple is coated. Roast for a further 20 minutes, or until beautifully glazed, basting with the glaze every 5 minutes.

Step 9: Remove the glazed ham to a serving platter, ready to slice hot, cold or at room temperature. Pour any remaining glaze from the tray all over the ham, and arrange the pineapple slices around it.

Jamie Oliver’s yule log: Recipe

Jamie’s yule log proved popular amongst viewers of the Channel 4 show.

There are five groups of ingredients needed to make this festive dessert, which serves 16 people. So it’s perfect for parties!

For the sponge, you will need:

4 large free-range eggs

75 g icing sugar

75 g self-raising flour

2 tablespoons quality cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

For the chocolate spread:

350 g blanched hazelnuts

350 g quality dark chocolate (70%)

100 g unsalted butter

For the buttercream:

150 g quality dark chocolate (70%)

150 g unsalted butter (at room temperature)

150 g icing sugar

For the filling:

300 ml double cream

1 tablespoon icing sugar

10 maraschino cherries plus a tablespoon of juice from the jar

1 clementine

For the topping:

icing sugar

desiccated coconut

To make Jamie Oliver’s yule log, here’s your recipe:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4, and line a 25cm x 35cm baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Step 2: To make the sponge, first separate the eggs. Then, using an electric mixer, whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks with a pinch of sea salt. Gradually whisk in the icing sugar, then, one-by-one, whisk in the egg yolks until really pale and light. Sift in the flour and cocoa powder, add the vanilla bean paste, then fold everything together with a large metal spoon, so you keep in as much air as possible.

Step 3: Spoon the batter into the lined tray, then gently and evenly spread it out. Scatter the hazelnuts on a separate tray and bake both for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the sponge is just cooked through and springy to the touch.

Step 4: While it’s still hot and soft, turn out the sponge onto a large sheet of greaseproof paper (35cm x 45cm) on a flat surface. Peel off and discard the baked piece of greaseproof. With one of the longest sides in front of you, fold over the excess paper, then roll up the sponge with the paper inside (as it cools, this will set the shape but prevent the sponge from cracking). Leave to cool.

Step 5: Meanwhile, melt the chocolate and butter for the hazelnut spread with a big pinch of sea salt in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

Step 6: Once cool, blitz most of the toasted hazelnuts to a completely smooth paste, then mix into the melted chocolate and butter. Put one half of the mixture into a jar for another day (see tip), pour the remainder into a tin or bowl, then pop both into the fridge for 2 hours to set.

Step 7: For the filling, whisk the cream and icing sugar to soft peaks. To assemble, unroll the sponge so it’s flat, removing the paper. Spread the hazelnut chocolate spread all over and up to the edges, then repeat with the cream. Along one long edge, dot on the cherries and drizzle over a tablespoon of the juices from the jar, then grate on the clementine zest. Re-roll the sponge and pop into the fridge.

Step 8: Meanwhile, make your buttercream. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, then remove and leave to cool. Beat the butter in an electric mixer until pale, then, with the mixer still running, gradually add the icing sugar and cooled melted chocolate.

Step 9: Take the log out of the fridge, chop off a quarter at an angle – that’s the branch – and position it on your serving board like in the picture, using a splodge of buttercream to keep it in place. Evenly cover the whole log with buttercream, then use a fork to decorate it. Blitz up the reserved hazelnuts and dust them on top, along with some desiccated coconut, then decorate with plastic Bambi figures or whatever you like.

Jamie yule log, Ep1.1. Jamie Oliver Keep Cooking for Christmas. Picture: Channel 4

Episode 2: Jamie’s sausage roll wreath

This recipe by Jamie Oliver comes with two rolls, the classic sausage roll and a veggie cheese roll – basically, it’s an edible Christmas wreath!

The ingredients required include:

½ a cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 pinch of dried chilli flakes

1.2 kg squash

Olive oil

10-12 vac-packed cooked chestnuts

1 small handful of dried cranberries

80 g Cheddar cheese

2 x 375 g packets of ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

plain flour , for dusting

6 higher-welfare Cumberland sausages (400g total)

1 large free-range egg

1 heaped teaspoon English mustard

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

5 fresh bay leaves

It’s not too complicated to make the wreath, which serves 30 people! Here’s the method to use ahead of the party:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Bash the cinnamon stick, coriander seeds and chilli flakes in a pestle and mortar with a pinch of black pepper until fine.

Step 2: Scrub and cut the squash in half lengthways then remove the seeds (see tip below). Cut each half into four, then transfer to a baking tray and drizzle over 2 tablespoons of olive oil, sprinkle with the seasoning and roast in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until soft and sweet.

Step 3: Remove the tray from the oven (leave the oven on) and set aside half of the roasted squash to use another day (see tips below). Use a fork to mash the remaining squash (skin and all) in the tray, then crumble over the chestnuts and sprinkle with the cranberries. Grate over 30g of the Cheddar cheese and mix together.

Step 4: Unroll the puff pastry onto a flour-dusted surface, cut each piece in half lengthways (so you have 4 long pieces), then spoon the squash mixture along one piece of pastry and shape down the middle.

Step 5: Cut a slit along each sausage and squeeze the sausage meat out of the skins along the length of two pieces of the pastry, then shape down the middle (leaving you with one piece for the plait). Beat the egg with the mustard in a small bowl and brush over the exposed pastry, then fold it over the fillings and gently press out any air with your thumb.

Step 6: Trim the edges and use a flour-dipped fork to crimp and seal them, then cut one sausage roll into 8 and the other sausage roll into 16. Cut the squash and Cheddar roll into 16.

Step 7: Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper. Place a small bowl upside down in the centre of one of the trays and arrange the larger sausage rolls around it, leaving space in between each one. Then use the smaller sausage rolls to fill the gaps (as per the picture above). Remove the bowl and place the squash rolls in the centre. Any remaining rolls can be frozen for another time (see tip).

Step 8: Brush all the pastry with the remaining egg wash and sprinkle with the sesame and poppy seeds. Rub the rosemary sprigs and bay leaves with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil, then stick into the pastry around the wreath.

Step 9: To make the plait, cut the remaining pastry in half lengthways. Place the tip of the knife near the top of the pastry and cut each half into three lengthways, making sure it remains connected at the top. Grate over the rest of the Cheddar (50g) and then weave into two plaits. Pinch the ends together to join them up into one long plait and form into a circle, patting any cheese that falls off back onto the pastry.

Step 10: Place on the lined baking tray, then transfer both trays to the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until golden, crisp and bubbling. Lay the plait above the wreath and decorate with ribbon or baubles before serving.

Jamie Oliver’s smoky veggie chilli

This is a much smaller dish, as it serves 8 people. It isn’t too tricky, so the recipe is pretty much perfect for anyone who isn’t an expert chef.

Here’s the ingredients needed:

3 large mixed-colour peppers

2 sweet potatoes (300g each)

2 onions

olive oil

1 heaped teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter

red wine vinegar

1–2 fresh red chillies

1 x 400 g tin of butter beans

1 x 400 g tin of chickpeas

3 x 400 g tins of plum tomatoes

1 bunch of fresh coriander (30g)

8 small baking potatoes

extra virgin olive oil

140 g Cheddar cheese

4 little gem lettuces

8 tablespoons natural yoghurt

For the salsa:

½ a red onion

½ an apple

1 lime

For the cheat’s hot sauce:

1 x 230 g jar of jalapeños

a few sprigs of fresh mint

To make the hearty recipe, here’s the method:

Step 1: Put a large casserole dish on a medium-low heat and a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat.

Step 2: Prick the peppers, then sit them directly on the gas flame, or under a hot grill, for 10 minutes, until charred (keep an eye on them!). Meanwhile, scrub the sweet potatoes and slice into 2cm chunks (there’s no need to peel them), then char in the hot, dry frying pan for 5 minutes, turning them halfway through.

Step 3: Meanwhile, peel the onions and cut into 1cm chunks, then dry-fry in the casserole dish for 3 minutes until softened. Push them to the side and drizzle in 2 tablespoons of oil, then stir in the cumin seeds, paprika, cocoa powder and peanut butter. Add 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and scrape up any sticky bits from the bottom of the pan, then stir in the charred sweet potato.

Step 4: Prick the chillies and blacken all over in the hot frying pan or directly over the gas flame. Carefully place the charred peppers on a board, then deseed and roughly chop, adding them to the casserole dish as you go. Carefully remove the charred chillies to a board, then finely chop and add to the mix.

Step 5: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4.

Step 6: Strain the butter beans in a sieve over the casserole dish, so the juices go straight in, then tip the beans into a the hot, dry frying pan and leave them in an even layer, without stirring, until they start to char and pop, then tip into the veg.

Step 7: Tip in the chickpeas (juice and all) and scrunch in the tinned tomatoes, breaking them up with a wooden spoon, then pour in 1 tin’s worth of water. Finely chop and add the coriander stalks (saving the leaves for later), season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and stir well, then pop on the lid, leaving a little opening, and cook for 1 hour, or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Step 8: Meanwhile, scrub the potatoes and dry with a clean tea towel. Prick them all over with a fork and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt, then place on a baking tray and bake for 1 hour, or until crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle.

Step 9: For the salsa, peel the onion and thinly slice with the apple, then tip into a small bowl, dress with the lime juice and season to perfection.

Step 10: For the cheat’s chilli sauce, blitz the jalapeños and their vinegar with the mint in a food processor until smooth.

Step 11: When you’re ready to serve, finely chop the coriander leaves and stir through the chilli with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Grate the cheese and click off the lettuce leaves.

Step 12: To serve, cut a cross into each baked spud, pinching the bottoms so they open up, and transfer to serving plates. Top with the cheese, stuffing it in well, then add a good spoonful of the chilli and serve with the lettuce leaves, a dollop of yoghurt, a sprinkling of the salsa and a drizzle of the chilli sauce.

Jamie Oliver’s stuffed turkey leg

It is usually the main part of any festive dinner… Correct, Jamie hasn’t forgotten to show his fans how to make a stuffed turkey leg.

He calls this recipe “easy”, so those who might be cooking the Christmas dinner for the first time might want to use these instructions.

This recipe serves between 12 to 14 people, so plenty to go around.

Ingredients needed include:

5 metres of string

1 x 3kg higher-welfare turkey crown with giblets (from a 5kg turkey)

2 onions

2 sticks of celery

2 carrots

2 clementines

1 bunch of fresh woody herbs such as rosemary or sage (30g)

6 bay leaves

500g apricot & sausage stuffing

2 x 500g higher-welfare turkey legs (ask butcher to debone the legs)

olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup or runny honey

Here’s the recipe you will need, from the preparation needed on Christmas Eve, what to do on the big day, and how to carve the turkey.

Christmas Eve prep:

Step 1: Check the main cavity for the bag of giblets, and if they’re in there, remove them and tip into a large roasting tray.

Step 2: Peel and quarter the onions, and roughly chop the rest of the veg, adding everything to the tray as you go. Halve and add the clementines, then throw in the woody herbs and bay leaves.

Step 3: Fill the neck cavity with half of the stuffing (don’t stuff it in too tightly), then pull the skin back over, and tuck it under the bird, then place the turkey on top of the vegetable trivet.

Step 4: Lay your deboned turkey legs skin-side down on a board. Now, you’re aiming to create a flat rectangular surface area for stuffing, but don’t worry, it doesn’t need to be perfect – just try to make it roughly the same thickness all over. Start by slicing away from you into the thickest part of the meat, then fold over and open it out flat, like a book.

Step 5: Lay 16 x 30cm pieces of string on your chopping board in two sets of eight, making sure there is a 2cm gap in between each piece. Place the turkey legs skin-side down on top of the string, ensuring there are 8 pieces under each leg. Pack the remaining stuffing into the middle of each leg, filling in any pockets left by the bones, then wrap the meat back over and tie it tightly with the string using a double-knot.

Step 6: Transfer to a small roasting tray. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over each of the legs and crown, and rub it into the meat, then cover both trays with tin foil and store in the fridge overnight.

Christmas Day:

Step 1: Take your turkey trays out of the fridge 1 hour before they are due to go in the oven.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4 and season the crown and legs with sea salt and black pepper.

Step 3: As a guide, you want to cook a stuffed higher-welfare bird for 25 to 30 minutes per kilo, and a standard bird for 35 to 40 minutes per kilo. If you have a 3kg crown and 2 stuffed turkey legs, roast them for 1 hour 30 minutes, basting several times with the lovely juices in the tray.

Step 4: To check the meat is cooked, the simplest way is to stick a knife into the thickest part of the thigh or breast – if the juices run clear, it’s done. If you’re worried, you could also use a meat thermometer. You need to reach an internal temperature of 65ºC for a top-quality bird, such as Paul Kelly’s turkeys, or 70ºC for a supermarket higher-welfare or standard bird.

Step 5: Use heavy-duty tongs to lift up your bird so all the juices run from the cavity into the tray, then transfer the turkey to a platter, and brush the legs with the maple syrup or honey. Cover with a double layer of tin foil and a clean tea towel, then leave to rest for up to 2 hours.

Carve:

Step 1: To carve the legs, cut off the string and slice, at an angle, through the juicy leg meat.

Step 2: For the crown, cut along the backbone with the length of your knife all the way down it until you hit the carcass. You can then lift the whole breast off the bone. Remove to a board and slice.

Christmas hodgepodge pie

Lots of roast dinner leftovers can be used to make this dish, which is made to serve 10 people around the table.

This recipe involves making the pastry, as well as the pie!

Ingredients needed include:

2 rashers of higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon

25 g unsalted butter

olive oil

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 leeks

2 field mushrooms

2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard

50 g plain flour

1 litre organic chicken stock

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

500 g leftover cooked turkey and/or stuffing

200 g Brussels sprouts (uncooked)

2 tablespoons cranberry sauce

1 large free-range egg

Pastry ingredients:

500g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

250g cold unsalted butter

1 large free-range egg

Here’s how to make the Christmas pie:

Step 1: For the pastry, put the flour and 1 teaspoon of sea salt into a bowl, cube and add the butter, then use your thumbs and forefingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Step 2: Beat the egg, then stir into the bowl with 3 to 4 tablespoons of ice-cold water. Use your hands to gently bring it together into a ball, but don’t overwork it. Divide into two pieces and flatten each into a circle (for the top and bottom of your pie), then wrap in greaseproof paper and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3: Finely chop the bacon, then place in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with the butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil (or turkey fat, if you have any). Pick, roughly chop and add the rosemary, then cook for 3 minutes, or until golden.

Step 4: Wash, trim and roughly chop the white part of the leeks (save the green part for making stock or soup) and thickly slice the mushrooms, then add to the pan. Season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then cook for 10 minutes, or until soft and caramelised, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Stir in the mustard, then the flour, and pour in the stock – any leftover turkey gravy will add great bonus flavour here, too. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes on a medium-low heat, then turn off the heat and add the crème fraîche. At this stage, you can either leave it chunky or use a stick blender to whiz it to your preferred consistency. Leave to cool completely.

Step 6: Once cold, set aside half of the sauce to serve, then tear up the turkey meat and stir it into the pan, adding some stuffing, if you’ve got it. Trim, finely slice and stir in the Brussels sprouts.

Step 7: Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/gas 3 and grease the bottom of a round 30cm pie dish with a little oil (or leftover turkey fat, if you have any). Roll out half the pastry on a clean flour-dusted surface to ½cm thick and use it to line the pie dish, then tip in your turkey pie filling. Dollop the cranberry sauce on top. Beat the egg, then use it to brush the edges.

Step 8: Roll out the remaining pastry to ½cm thick and a little bigger than the pie dish. Use a selection of cutters to cut out shapes in the middle, and set aside. Carefully place the pastry left behind on top of the pie dish and brush with beaten egg, then place the reserved pastry shapes on top, filling any gaps. Trim off any pastry, then roll out again and cut out more shapes, until all the gaps are filled.

Step 9: Brush the top with beaten egg, and press a fork around the edges to seal. Bake at the bottom of the oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling is piping hot.

Step 10: When you’re nearly ready to serve, reheat the remaining sauce until piping hot, then take it to the table alongside the pie. You can add steamed greens and peas if you wish.

