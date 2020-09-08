Jamie Oliver kept us all entertained with cooking series throughout lockdown and now he’s back with more brilliant recipes.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites is taking familiar recipes and switching it up with unusual recipe combinations. Prepare to have your mash revolutionised and cakes completely transformed.

In episode 4 (Monday, September 7th), Jamie Oliver introduced viewers to the power of kimchi. Fermented cabbage may not be for everyone but it certainly packs a punch. You can transform pretty much any recipe with an addition of kimchi, but it’s Jamie’s kimchi chicken which is a real star.

Find out how to make Jamie Oliver’s kimchi chicken here.

Family Favourites: Kimchi chicken ingredients

For Jamie’s kimchi roast chicken recipe you will need 300g kimchi, 4 cm piece of ginger (peeled), red wine vinegar, olive oil, 1 free-range chicken (Jamie suggests 1.5 kg), 2 tbsp runny honey, 300g silken tofu, 60g sesame seeds.

You can serve the roast chicken on a bed of rice or by itself. Jamie also serves it with stir-fried vegetables. You will need 2 packs of stir-fry veg for this addition.

Cook the rice as per the instructions.

Jamie Oliver’s kimchi chicken recipe

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 180C/375F.

Step 2: Using a blender, blend the kimchi, ginger, 1 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1 tbsp olive oil and 100ml of water until smooth.

Step 3: Place your chicken in a roasting tray, then rub one third of the kimchi dressing all over the chicken. Pour 150ml of water into the base of the tray, then roast for 1 hour 20 minutes.

Step 4: Halfway through the cooking time, add another 150ml of water. At this point, baste the chicken with the juices.

Step 5: While the chicken is cooking, mix a third of the kimchi dressing with the honey in a bowl and set aside.

Step 6: Drain the tofu and blitz with the rest of the dressing in the blender.

Step 7: Toast the sesame seeds lightly in a non-stick frying pan and then set aside.

Step 8: Remove the chicken from the oven. Pour the honey dressing all over the chicken, then sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Stir 1 tbsp red wine vinegar into the chicken tray, then add the stir-fry vegetables and tofu dressing to the tray. Coat well in the juices and dressing. Serve in a bowl on the side.

