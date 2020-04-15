Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Jamie Oliver is a life-saver during the quarantine period as many of us have to cook more homemade meals.

The nation’s favourite chef currently stars on Channel 4‘s Keep Cooking and Carry On where he offers a range of recipes from his own kitchen.

In episode 17 (Tuesday, April 14th), Jamie showed us how to make easy and delicious lamb kofta flatbreads.

So, here’s a full list of the ingredients you need – plus how to make!

Jamie’s lamb kofta flatbreads: Ingredients

250 g minced lamb (or minced pork, beef or chicken)

2 teaspoons of harissa paste (or any curry paste or pesto)

250 g red cabbage

2 tortillas or flatbreads (or pittas or soft buns)

2 tablespoons of cottage cheese (or yogurt or soft cheese)

salt and pepper to your own taste

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

Once again, Jamie says you can use alternative ingredients for this recipe.

You can swap the minced lamb meat for pork, beef or chicken. And if you can’t get hold of harissa paste, curry paste or pesto also works for the dish.

How to make Jamie’s lamb kofta flatbreads

Place the minced meat in a bowl or big plate. Add the harissa paste, salt and pepper and mix everything together.

Dip your hand in a glass of water and divide the mix into 6 pieces, shaping the kofta with your fingers. The water helps the whole mix to stay together.

Heat a griddle pan to e medium heat. Fry the koftas from each side for 4-5 minutes or until they are golden and cooked through.

While the koftas are on the pan, slice the red cabbage and add salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar. Mix together.

Place a tortilla on a plate and add the red cabbage first. Then add the koftas and finish with cottage cheese on top.

