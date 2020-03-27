Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Jamie Oliver is helping households across the UK with a new Channel 4 cooking series.

Called Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, the nation’s favourite chef presents a variety of meals for people who’re after affordable and delicious recipes.

In episode 5 (March 27th), Jamie cooked a minestrone soup that he swears is a favourite dish in the Oliver household.

So, here’s how to make the recipe!

Jamie’s minestrone soup ingredients

This soup is pure vegetable heaven and the whole family will be craving more once you cook it.

You’ll need 1 clove of garlic, 1 red onion, 2 carrots, 2 celery sticks, 1 courgette, 1 small leek and 1 large potato.

The soup also requires a 400 g tin of cannellini beans, 2 slices of bacon, olive oil, half a teaspoon of dried oregano, 1 bay leaf, 2 x 400 g tinned tomatoes and 1 litre of vegetable stock.

Plus make sure you got some seasonal greens (cabbage, kale or chard), 100 g pasta, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese.

But don’t worry if you don’t have all the ingredients above – Jamie says that you can change the recipe according to what vegatables you have at home.

How to make Jamie’s minestrone soup

Step 1: Peel the garlic and onion and chop them finely. Slice the carrots, courgette and celery sticks. Then slice the leak in 1 cm rings and place all veggies aside.

Step 2: Peel and chop the potato. Then slice the bacon and drain the cannellini beans in the sink.

Step 3: Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a deep pan (the ones you use for soups) and cook the bacon until it turns to golden. Add the sliced garlic, onion, carrots, celery sticks, courgette, leek, oregano and bay leaf to the mix. Leave the veggies to cook for 15 minutes or until they have softened.

Step 4: Next, add the chopped potato, cannellini beans, tomatoes and veggie stock to the mix. Leave them to simmer for the next 30 minutes or until the veggies are soft.

Step 5: While the soup is on the oven, wash and chop the greens, break the pasta in little pieces using a rolling pin.

Step 6: Add the greens and the pasta to the soup, cooking for more 10 minutes or until the pasta is soft. Add more vegetable stock or water if needed.

Step 7: Serve the soup with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese on top.

