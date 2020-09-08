Jamie Oliver is back on Channel 4 every Monday night with more easy, delicious recipes for all the family to enjoy.

Throughout lockdown, the celebrated British chef kept us busy and entertained with his series, Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On. Now, Jamie is back with a ‘Keep Cooking Family Favourites’ series with brand new recipes.

One of the recipes which stood out on this series was from episode 4 (Monday, September 7th). Jamie took some rather unusual baking ingredients such as tahini and pomegranate and made a mouthwatering cake! Find out how to make Jamie Oliver’s pomegranate cake here – step-by-step!

Pomegranate cake ingredients

The cake is incredibly simple to remember, as you need equal quantities of butter, sugar, and self-raising flour.

So, for Jamie’s recipe you will need 375g butter (room temperature), 375g sugar, and 375g self-raising flour. You will also need 6 eggs, a pinch of salt, 150ml plain organic yoghurt, 2 tbsp tahini, juice of 1 orange, and the juice of 2 lemons.

For Jamie’s pomegranate dressing you will need 30ml pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed) to 300g icing sugar. You will also need 30ml lime juice, 1/4 tsp of rosewater, and unsalted pistachios.

How to make Jamie Oliver’s pomegranate cake

Step 1: Preheat oven to 180C/350F.

Step 2: Put the butter, sugar, flour and eggs into a mixing bowl with a pinch of salt. Add the eggs, tahini, yoghurt, orange juice, lemon juice. Mix together by hand or using a food processor.

Step 3: Grease a bundt tin with olive oil, then pour the cake mixture in.

Step 4: Cook in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean and the cake is golden. Once cooked, turn the cake out onto a wire rack to cool.

Step 5: Next, make the pomegranate dressing. Squeeze the pomegranates to obtain the juice. You will need 30ml of the fresh juice. Squeeze it into the icing sugar. Add 30ml fresh lime juice and the rosewater to the icing and mix.

Step 6: Take your unsalted pistachios and crush them up in a pestle and mortar. If you do not have one, you could roughly chop the pistachios.

Step 7: Drizzle the cake with the pink pomegranate icing and decorate with the pistachio crumb and fresh pomegranate.

WATCH JAMIE: KEEP COOKING FAMILY FAVOURITES MONDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK