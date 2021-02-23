Jamie Oliver's prawn toastie recipe - Keep Cooking Family Favourites guide!











Chef Jamie Oliver is back with the second season of Keep Cooking Family Favourites, making his prawn toast toastie a popular hit.

As the Channel 4 series returned, he showcased his culinary talents by delivering a range of recipes, from stuffed gnocchi to margarita chicken.

Prawn toast was a popular recipe which viewers wanted to make themselves, so here at Reality Titbit we have listed all you need to know.

Keep reading to find out which ingredients you need, with a step-by-step guide on how to make the prawn toast toastie.

Screenshot: Keep Cooking Family Favourites, Episode 1 Series 2, All 4

Jamie Oliver’s prawn toast: Ingredients

The ingredients and measurements for this prawn toastie recipe serves two, and is thought to be of a cooking skill level of not too difficult.

Most of the ingredients needed are your typical household and fridge items, however it may require a quick trip to the store to buy king prawns.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Here is your shopping list:

2 spring onions

160 g raw peeled king prawns from sustainable sources

2 cm piece of ginger

½ tablespoon low-salt soy sauce

1 large free-range egg

4 slices of white bread

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

olive oil

1 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce

Jamie Oliver got me thinking about making a prawn toast toastie at 9 o'clock at night — Christy W (@xchristybx) February 22, 2021

Jamie Oliver’s prawn toastie: Recipe

With a cooking time of 20 minutes, this prawn toastie can be whipped up very quickly. Plus, the preparation time takes barely any time!

Here’s your step-by-step guide to make Jamie’s prawn toastie:

Step 1: On a large board, trim the spring onions, then finely chop with most of the prawns (save four for later).

Step 2: Peel and finely grate over the ginger, add the soy and the egg yolk (reserving the white), then chop and mix it all together.

Step 3: Divide and spread the filling between two slices of bread, then sandwich the other slices on top.

Step 4: Use a toastie machine or a non-stick frying pan, and make sure it is reaches a hot temperature.

Step 5: Brush both sides of each sandwich with the egg white, pat on the sesame seeds, then halve the remaining prawns and press into the bread on one side only.

Step 6: Place in your toastie machine for 3 minutes, or put in the pan with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and a weight on top of the sarnie to toast for 2 and a half minutes on each side, or until golden and cooked through.

Step 7: Slice and serve with sweet chilli sauce for dipping, or you could even brush the sauce over your toastie for added joy.

