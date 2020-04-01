Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Jamie Oliver returned with another episode of Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On yesterday (March 31st), bringing viewers quick and delicious recipes from the comfort of his kitchen.

Jamie’s cooking series airs during the weekdays on Channel 4 where the chef offers a range of recipes for those who want to try something new.

In episode 7, the chef prepared quick 30-minute veggie quesadillas. So, here’s how to make them!

Jamie’s veggie quesadillas ingredients

For 6-8 servings, you will need 3 leeks, 3 peppers, 1 large carrot, 140 g Cheddar cheese and fresh herbs like parsley, mint or coriander.

The veggie quesadillas require 8 large tortillas, 200 g houmous, olive oil, 1 lemon or lime and 120 g Greek yoghurt.

And as usual, feel free to swap any of the ingredients for what you have in your kitchens. For example, you can use peppers from a jar or dried herbs if you don’t have fresh.

How to make Jamie’s veggie quesadillas

Step 1: Peel the outer layers of the leek, leaving the inner part and finely slice them. Take the peppers’ seeds out and finely chop them too. Grate the carrot.

Step 2: Place all veggies in a tray or bowl. Add the grated cheese and mix everything together. Finely slice the fresh herbs and add to the mixture.

Step 3: Lay the veggie and cheese mix on one tortilla. Add more grated cheese if needed. Place another tortilla on top. Do the same for the rest of the tortillas.

Step 4: Place the tortillas in a non-stick pan to medium heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil if needed. Fry each side for 2-3 minutes or until they turn golden. While the tortillas are getting ready, mix the houmous, lemon and yoghurt together.

Step 5: Leave the tortillas to cool down for a minute and cut them in slices. Serve them on a plate with the houmous mix on the side.

