It’s a new week of Jamie Oliver‘s Channel 4 series Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.
On the cooking programme, the chef brings viewers at home versatile and delicious deals, ranging from quick dinner recipes to eggless desserts.
In episode 11 (Monday, April 6th), Jamie made salmon fish fingers which makes the perfect nutritious dinner for the whole family.
So, here’s how to make them!
Jamie’s fish fingers ingredients
For the recipe, you will need the following ingredients:
- 1 kg salmon (or any white fish)
- 100 g plain flour
- 2 large free-range eggs
- 200 g bread crumbs
In the episode, Jamie made his own bread crumbs from bread slices, mixing these with garlic and herbs. But you can use ready bread crumbs if you’ve got some at home.
If you’re making your own bread crumbs, you’ll need:
- 1 clove of garlic
- olive oil
- 2 teaspoons of paprika
- 30 g Cheddar or Parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to your own taste
- almonds (optional)
- fresh or dried herbs (optional)
How to make Jamie’s fish fingers
- First things first, take the skin off your fish and preheat your oven to 200 degrees. Slice the fish in long chunks (around 3 cm thick).
- Place each fish finger in flour first, then in the egg mix and finally in the bread crumbs.
- Place all fish fingers in a baking tray and bake them for 15 minutes (or until cooked through) to 200 degrees in the oven.
