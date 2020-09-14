Jamie Oliver went back to the drawing board over lockdown, looking for new and exciting ways to transform staple dishes we know and love.

The acclaimed British TV chef created his ‘Keep Cooking and Carry On’ series in lockdown, to help those of us stuck at home struggling to cook.

Now, Jamie is back with his brand new series, Keep Cooking Family Favourites, which airs Mondays at 8.30 pm on Channel 4.

Episode 5 (Monday, September 14th) saw Jamie whip up the dish we’ve all been waiting for: Sausage and mash pie. Jamie has appeared on ITV’s breakfast show This Morning to speak about this pie, and had viewers drooling over the creation in episode 5’s preview. So, find out how to make Jamie Oliver’s sausage and mash pie here! We’ve got the recipe, step-by-step!

Sausage and mash pie ingredients

For what is such a hearty and delicious meal, you only need relatively few ingredients for the sausage and mash pie.

For Jamie’s creative pie dish you will need 1.2kg of potatoes, 6 sausages (Jamie suggests Cumberland, or you could even go veggie), 2 large leeks, 2 apples, 1/2 bunch of thyme, 4 tbsp plain flour, 600 ml semi-skimmed milk, and 3 tsp English mustard.

You will also need olive oil and salt and pepper.

Jamie Oliver’s sausage and mash pie recipe

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 200C.

Step 2: Peel the potatoes, then chop into chunks. Boil them in a large pan of boiling salted water for 15 minutes or until softened.

Step 3: While the potatoes are boiling, brown the sausages. Jamie uses a large non-stick casserole pan on a medium heat. Flip the sausages regularly and if you are using veggie sausages, fry them in a little olive oil.

Step 4: Prep the leeks and apples. Trim the leeks, halve lengthways, wash and slice 1cm thick. Peel, core and chop the apples into 1cm chunks.

Step 5: Once the sausages have browned, remove them from the casserole dish and put the leeks, apples and thyme in.

Step 6: Add a splash of water, season with sea salt and black pepper, then cover and cook for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Step 7: While the rest of the dish is cooking down, deal with the potatoes. Drain the potatoes, mash with half the flour and then season with salt and pepper to your taste.

Step 8: Grease a baking dish (20cm x 28cm) with some olive oil.

Step 9: When the mash has cooled to the touch, spread 2/3rds of the mash to coat the base and the sides of the baking dish. This will create the mash pie crust. You can use your fingertips here for ease.

Step 10: Stir the remaining flour into the leeks, then gradually stir in the milk, then the mustard. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until thick and creamy. Next, slice the sausages to 1cm thickness and then stir them into the leek pan. Evenly spoon the sausage and leek mixture into the mash-lined dish then cover the top with the remaining mash.

Step 11: Bake at the bottom of the oven for 40 minutes, or until golden, adding the remaining thyme leaves for the last 5 minutes.

