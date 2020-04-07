During the quarantine period, many of us have turned to watch Jamie Oliver‘s new cooking series.

In every episode of Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, the chef gives us three recipe ideas, made with ingredients from our freezers and pantries.

In episode 12 of the Channel 4 show (Tuesday, April 7th), Jamie cooked a squash and spinach pasta rotolo.

So, here’s how to make the recipe – step by step!

Squash and spinach pasta rotolo: Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

  • 1 butternut squash (around 2 kg)
  • 1 red onion
  • olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 500 g frozen spinach
  • 1 whole nutmeg
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 1 jar of tomato sauce
  • 6 pasta sheets
  • 50 g feta cheese
  • 20 g Parmesan cheese
  • fresh sage (optional)

How to make Jamie’s squash and spinach pasta rotolo

  • Preheat your oven to 180 degrees or gas mark 4. Bake the butternut squash for 1 hour or until cooked through.
  • Chop the onion finely and fry it in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the dried thyme, salt and pepper, stirring regularly until the onion turns golden.
  • Add the frozen spinach and let it cook, placing a lid on top.
  • Chop the garlic finely and fry it in a different and ovenproof pan with some olive oil. Let it cook until golden. Add a jar of tomato sauce and some water. Let it boil, simmer for a few minutes and set aside.
  • Take the skin off the butternut squash and mash it with a fork. Add salt, pepper and grate the nutmeg.
  • Lay the pasta sheets on a clean surface, brush them with water, divide and spread the butternut squash. Add the spinach and feta cheese.
  •  Roll the pasta sheets and cut them in chunks. Place them side by side in the pan with the tomato sauce. Add grated Parmesan cheese and fresh sage on top.
  •  Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes or until golden. Remove the foil halfway through.

 

