Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

During the quarantine period, many of us have turned to watch Jamie Oliver‘s new cooking series.

In every episode of Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, the chef gives us three recipe ideas, made with ingredients from our freezers and pantries.

In episode 12 of the Channel 4 show (Tuesday, April 7th), Jamie cooked a squash and spinach pasta rotolo.

So, here’s how to make the recipe – step by step!

CARRY ON COOKING: How to make Jamie’s ‘cheat’s pizza’ from episode 4

Squash and spinach pasta rotolo: Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

1 butternut squash (around 2 kg)

1 red onion

olive oil

1 tablespoon dried thyme

500 g frozen spinach

1 whole nutmeg

4 cloves of garlic

1 jar of tomato sauce

6 pasta sheets

50 g feta cheese

20 g Parmesan cheese

fresh sage (optional)

How to make Jamie’s squash and spinach pasta rotolo

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees or gas mark 4. Bake the butternut squash for 1 hour or until cooked through.

Chop the onion finely and fry it in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the dried thyme, salt and pepper, stirring regularly until the onion turns golden.

Add the frozen spinach and let it cook, placing a lid on top.

Chop the garlic finely and fry it in a different and ovenproof pan with some olive oil. Let it cook until golden. Add a jar of tomato sauce and some water. Let it boil, simmer for a few minutes and set aside.

Take the skin off the butternut squash and mash it with a fork. Add salt, pepper and grate the nutmeg.

Lay the pasta sheets on a clean surface, brush them with water, divide and spread the butternut squash. Add the spinach and feta cheese.

Roll the pasta sheets and cut them in chunks. Place them side by side in the pan with the tomato sauce. Add grated Parmesan cheese and fresh sage on top.

Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes or until golden. Remove the foil halfway through.

WATCH JAMIE: KEEP COOKING AND CARRY ON WEEKDAYS AT 5.30 PM AND 8.30 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK