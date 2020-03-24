Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Nation’s favourite cook Jamie Oliver has created a weekly cooking programme during the self-isolation period.

Called Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, the new series air weekly at 5.30 and 8.30 pm on Channel 4. Jamie is on a mission to help people staying at home to cook delicious recipes with ingredients they can easily find in their kitchens.

Plus, he also offers recipes on homemade jams and sauces that everyone can use in the long run.

In episode 2 (March 24th), Jamie created a delicious sweet pea fish pie. So, here’s how to make it – step by step!

Sweet pea fish pie: Ingredients

The best about this recipe is that you can make use of your frozen vegetables and fish.

For 8 servings, this fish pie requires 1 kg potatoes, 400g frozen peas, 1 lemon, 40 g unsalted butter, 2 medium carrots and onions, 100 g frozen spinach, olive oil and 500 ml milk.

Then, you’ll need 2 x 150 g salmon fillets, 2 x 100 g white fish fillets, and 125 g cooked and peeled prawns. Plus, the pie requires 65 g flour, 1 spoon of mustard, 40 g grated Cheddar cheese and salt and black pepper to your own taste.

Jamie advises that you can use whatever fish you have in the freezer – just make sure it comes to 600g for the recipe.

How to make Jamie Oliver’s sweet pea fish pie – step by step

Before you start cooking, make sure to preheat your oven to 180 degrees or gas mark 4.

Step 1: Peel the potatoes and chop them in chunks. Boil them for 15 minutes or until they soften. Add the peas for the last few minutes.

Step 2: Drain and mash the potatoes and peas together. Add butter, lemon, salt and black pepper to the mix.

Step 3: Slice the onions and carrots and cook them in a pan with a tablespoon of olive oil. Make sure to stir regularly until they soften.

Step 4: Add the milk in a pan and place the fish fillets once the milk starts simmering. Boil for 10 minutes or until the fish is cooked.

Step 5: Add the flour and mustard to the carrots and onions. Then add the milk to the veggies while stirring regularly. Put the frozen spinach and stir until you have a smooth sauce.

Step 6: Place the whole mixture in an ovenproof dish. Add the prawns and small chunks of fish fillets on top. Then add the grated Cheddar cheese.

Step 7: Lastly, place the potato and pea mixture on top. Cook for 30-40 minutes at 180 degrees in the oven.

