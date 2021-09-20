









Jamie Oliver is back with his brand new show: Together. In this delicious series, Jamie brings us step-by-step guides to creating delectable dishes so we can celebrate the moments we have missed and create new memories with loved ones.

The Channel 4 series will showcase Jamie cooking up a storm. From roast lamb to strawberry panna cotta, these wonderful recipes will get you donning your apron ready to cook!

So here’s Jamie Oliver’s: Together recipes, including oven instructions and step-by-step guides…

Recipe: Jamie Oliver’s Rainbow tomato crostini

This wonderful little starter serves 12 and has been described as “the most honest, satisfying expression of tomatoes”.

Here’s the full list of ingredients needed to cook this starter:

400 g each of green, yellow, orange and red tomatoes, (1.6kg total)

1 bunch of soft herbs, (30g) such as flat-leaf parsley, basil, dill, chervil, rocket

2 rustic French baguettes , (200g each)

200 g Caerphilly, or crumbly goat’s cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

1-2 cloves of garlic

To cook Jamie Oliver’s rainbow tomato crostini, here’s your guide:

Step 1: Working one colour of tomato at a time, halve them and finely grate on a box grater, rubbing and crushing all the tomato flesh through and discarding the seeds and skins.

Step 2: Pour into separate bowls, season each to perfection with sea salt, and place on the table, ready to serve.

Step 3: Pick the herb leaves into a bowl of ice-cold water.

Step 4: Slice the baguettes 1cm thick, lay across large baking trays, then cover with a clean damp cloth.

To serve:

Step 5: Pop the cheese on a board, ready to slice.

Step 6: Drain the herbs, pat dry, then toss with ½ a tablespoon each of extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar, and a little pinch of seasoning.

Step 7: Preheat the grill to high.

Step 8: Uncover the bread trays and toast under the grill until golden on both sides – keep an eye on them.

Step 9: Halve the garlic, and rub each hot toast once with the cut side.

Step 10: Take everything to the table and let your guests serve themselves.

Recipe: Jamie Oliver’s slow-roasted lamb

Jamie Oliver’s slow-roasted lamb is perfect for a weeknight feast! By removing the bones, the lamb is even easier to carve making this dish really a one slice wonder!

It also serves 12 so there is plenty to go around!

Here is the list of ingredients:

Olive oil

5 higher-welfare merguez sausages, (250g total)

1 bunch of sage, (20g)

2 small bulbs of fennel

2 red onions

250 ml white wine

250 g sourdough bread

3 kg higher-welfare lamb shoulder, bone-in

3 kg higher-welfare lamb shoulder, bone-in 1 bulb of garlic

2 heaped tablespoons plain flour

1 tablespoon blackberry or blackcurrant jam

Red wine vinegar

Green sauce, to serve (optional)

Follow this step-by-step guide for the perfect slow-roasted lamb dish.

Get ahead

Step 1: For the stuffing, put a high-sided roasting tray (25cm x 30cm) on medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 2: Squeeze the sausagemeat out of the skins straight into the pan, breaking it up with the back of a spoon.

Step 3: Let the sausage start to crisp up, stirring occasionally, then tear in the sage leaves.

Step 4: Trim the fennel, peel the onions, then roughly chop both, add to the tray, and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes, or until soft and caramelized, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Pour in the wine and let it completely cook away, then season to perfection, tasting and tweaking.

Step 6: Chop the bread into 2cm chunks and stir in, then turn the heat off and leave to cool completely.

Step 7: Lay out the lamb on a clean work surface.

Step 8: Scrunch and spread the cold stuffing all over the meat, then roll it up, sealing the filling inside (if any falls out, just poke it back in at the ends once tied up).

Step 9: Cut yourself eight 60cm lengths of string, slide them underneath the lamb at regular intervals, then tie them up at the top.

Step 10: Wipe out the tray, chuck in the lamb bones, break apart and add the unpeeled garlic bulb, then sit the lamb on top.

Step 11: Cover and refrigerate overnight.

On the day

Step 12: Preheat the oven to full whack (240°C/475°F/gas 9).

Step 13: Get the lamb tray out of the fridge, rub the meat with a little olive oil, place it in the oven, and turn the temperature down to 150ºC.

Step 14: Roast for 4 hours, or until tender, basting every hour with the tray juices and adding a splash of water each time.

Step 15: Remove from the oven and transfer the lamb to a serving platter. Cover with tin foil and a clean tea towel, and leave to rest for 1 hour.

Step 16: Use a spoon to skim the fat off the tray of bones (save it in a jar for tasty cooking another day).

Step 17: Put the tray over medium heat on the hob and stir in the flour, jam and a swig of red wine vinegar, scraping up all the sticky bits from the base of the tray.

Step 18: Cook for a couple of minutes, then pour in 1.2 litres of water. Let it simmer on a low heat to the consistency of your liking, stirring occasionally.

Step 19: Pass the gravy through a sieve into a pan and season to perfection, tasting and tweaking.

Step 20: Simmer on the lowest heat until needed.

To serve:

Step 21: Uncover the lamb, spooning any resting juices into the gravy.

Step 22: Cut away the string, then spoon over the Green sauce.

Step 23: Take it to the table, ready to carve in front of your guests.

Recipe: Lemon potatoes

Looking to add a bit of flavour to your meal, these lemon potatoes are the perfect addition!

All you need is:

2.5 kg potatoes

2 lemons

Olive oil

Get ahead:

Step 1: Scrub the potatoes, chop them into 3cm chunks, and parboil in a large pan of boiling salted water for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Drain and leave to steam dry for 2 minutes, while you use a speed-peeler to strip the peel off the lemons.

Step 3: In your largest roasting tray, toss the potatoes with the lemon peel and juice, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

Step 4: Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

To serve:

Step 5: Once the lamb is resting, turn the oven up to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.

Step 6: Roast the potatoes for 1 hour, or until beautifully golden and crisp, tossing gently halfway through.

Recipe: Jamie Oliver’s dressed beans

Ingredients:

1.2 kg mixed green and runner beans

2 cloves of garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Here is the simple recipe for this delicious addition to any meal.

Get ahead

Step 1: Prep the mixed green and runner beans.

Step 2: Peel the garlic and finely grate into a little jug, add 2 tablespoons each of extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar, and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then mix well.

Step 3: Cover everything and store overnight.

To serve

Step 4: Cook the beans in a large pan of boiling water for 7 minutes, or until just soft.

Step 5: Drain well, then return to the pan and toss with the dressing. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Step 6: Delicious served with the Slow-roasted lamb.

