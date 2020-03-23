University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It might be the fastest produced TV series ever, as Jamie Oliver has already created a coronavirus-specific cookery series to help those struggling at home.

Jamie’s Keep Cooking and Carry On does what it says on the tin. It aims to help those stuck at home under lockdown make the best of what their kitchen has to offer, which becomes increasingly limited as supermarket shelves are cleared out of supplies.

The brand new series launched on Monday, March 23rd and will air twice on weekdays, once at 5.30 pm and then again at 8.30 pm.

The first episode saw Jamie cook up a storm with a chilli, fresh pasta and accompanying sauces. Find out how to make Jamie’s veggie chilli here!

Veggie chilli ingredients

The beauty of Jamie’s Keep Cooking and Carry On is that the recipes are flexible and interchangeable. You can largely customise them for what you have in your pantry, freezer and fridge.

This chilli requires 1 medium onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 2 chillies (Jamie uses red and green), 2 peppers (red and yellow), 2 tins of tomatoes, fresh herbs of your choice (coriander preferable), 1 tin of beans (kidney, pinto, or cannellini), 1 tin of chickpeas.

Jamie also makes baked sweet potatoes. He uses around half a kilo, or 3 medium sweet potatoes.

For seasoning, you will need salt and pepper, cinnamon, cumin, and cayenne pepper or smoked paprika.

How to make Jamie’s veggie chilli – step by step

You should preheat your oven to 200 degrees before you start cooking, so they are ready for the sweet potatoes!

Step 1: Roughly chop the onions, garlic and peppers. Add to a pan on a medium-high heat with oil and start to fry. Cook for five mins, stirring regularly.

Step 2: Chop the herb stalks and roughly chop the chillies (deseed if you want the recipe to be less spicy).

Step 3: Add the stalks, chillies and 1 teaspoon of each spice. Cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the veg starts to caramelise.

Step 4: Chop the sweet potatoes into 1 inch chunks. Cover with a drizzle of oil, salt and pepper, and a pinch of the spices then bake in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 5: Add the chickpeas and the beans – including their juices – to the saucepan. Add the tinned tomatoes at this point. Leave to bubble away for 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 6: When the sweet potato is baked, add to the veggie chilli and add the leaves of the herbs.

Step 7: Season to taste and add any acid – Jamie suggests vinegar or lime juice – then serve with rice or flatbreads. You can even serve with a dollop of yoghurt, guacamole or salsa… it’s your choice!

