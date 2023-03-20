Rise and Fall dropped on Channel 4 on March 19, 2023, and fans want to know more about one of the show’s contestants, Jeff.

Sixteen strangers from all walks of life are all competing for a cash prize of £100,000 in a brand new Channel 4 game show.

Host Greg James says during season 1 episode 1 that the “gap between the top and the bottom has never been closer.”

So, let’s find out more about one of the players ready to take part in the gameshow all about power.

Meet Rise and Fall’s Jeff

At 69 years old, Jeff Salmon is Rise and Fall’s oldest contestant.

He’s an art dealer and entrepreneur who hails from London.

Speaking during his Rise and Fall introduction, he said that Winston Churchill is an inspiration to him.

Jeff Salmon is an art dealer

Although Jeff kicked off his Rise and Fall experience at the bottom of the pack, he’s actually accustomed to the finer things in life in the outside world.

He’s an antiques and art dealer. Jeff’s clients have included Kate Moss, Uma Thurman, and Lily Allen – to name a few.

Jeff has a 32-year-old daughter named Polly-Louisa Salmon. However, she’s better-known by her stage name GFOTY (Girlfriend Of The Year).

Fans recognise Jeff from Four Rooms

The Rise and Fall cast includes contestants from all walks of life. Some are newbies to the reality TV world, but Jeff isn’t.

Many viewers of the show recognize him for his appearances on another Channel 4 series, Four Rooms.

Jeff stars on the show as an art and design dealer who owns commercial art gallery Decoratum.

He has worked as an art dealer since the age of 17 and first appeared on Four Rooms in 2011 when he was 57 years old.

