Who is Jess from Made in Chelsea? When did she quit the E4 series?

Made in Chelsea returned for its 2020 series on Monday evenings, bringing back a new dose of reality soap drama.

Sadly though, the nineteenth series has been cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic and the E4 show came to an end on Monday, April 27th.

Former cast member Jess Woodley has been absent from the series the last few years. When did she quit Made in Chelsea and what has she been up to lately?

Let’s meet Jess and get to know her better, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet Jess from Made in Chelsea

Jess Woodley is a reality star, aspiring filmmaker and social media influencer. She grew up in Surrey and studied in Epsom College.

Jess’s first appearance on Made in Chelsea was back in 2015, though she quit the series in 2017. During her time on the E4 show, she dated fellow co-star Jamie Laing.

Most recently, Jess has been busy building up her social media career and she regularly makes collaborations with other beauty and fashion brands.

Plus, the former Made in Chelsea star has been doing collabs with other YouTube stars, filming for YouTube’s fashion show PAQ.

Jess: Age and boyfriend

Jess is 25 years old.

She was born on September 24th, 1995 and will turn 26 later this year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

By the looks of her Instagram, Jess has been flying solo and is not dating anyone at the moment.

She’s kept her personal life away from the media spotlight and it’s unknown whether she dated anyone else after Jamie Laing.

Follow Jess on Instagram

You can find Jess on Instagram under the handle @jessicaannewoodley.

Her social media career kicked off after Made in Chelsea and she has 427,000 followers at the time of publication. Jess loves to share daily selfies, travel posts, as well as her staple fashion outfits.

