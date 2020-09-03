Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester came to its conclusion last night (Wednesday, September 2nd) with a snowy skiwear shoot.

Treasure and the creative team spent the entirety of the budget flying out to Austria to shoot Missguided’s skiwear collection. On the surface, this sounds like a perfect idea for a skiwear campaign, however viewers quickly noticed things weren’t going to plan. Throughout the shoot, the model was close to freezing and could not continue – not the best advertisement for protective skiwear then.

So, who is the Missguided model Jey? What did viewers have to say about the final episode of Inside Missguided?

Jey models Missguided ski wear

In the fourth and final episode, Jey Rocher was roped in to model the ski wear collection. Jey is a regular model for Missguided. But as the company are used to shooting campaigns with Jey in sunny destinations, this shoot was an entirely different kettle of fish.

With subzero temperatures and wearing next-to-nothing, Jey was getting incredibly cold throughout the shoot.

Treasure even joked about the set-up: “I think Jey is going to loathe me by the end of the day.”

When a blizzard kicked off, Jey couldn’t help but state that she was struggling. Jey mentioned that snow was in her eyes and “it’s hurting.” With hypothermia able to set in in just ten minutes, there was a real concern on the shoot for Jey’s health. In the end, she had to walk off set as she was too cold.

Inside Missguided viewers react to ski shoot

Inside Missguided viewers were pretty alarmed by the Austrian ski shoot, with many calling out Treasure for her demands of Jey, and others pointing out the ski wear is not protective.

One viewer tweeted: “This isn’t a good look for their ski wear when it can’t keep the model warm.”

Another said: “Doing a ski shoot and the girl is close to hypothermia… Basically it’s not ski wear! And the poor model is on the edge of being literally frozen and Treasure is still trying to force her to shoot through it despite her plea of I can’t do it anymore.”

Nothing screams female empowerment more than making the models risk hypothermia for a ski collection which doesn’t even protect against the cold 😍#InsideMissguided — kat (@katleonardd) September 2, 2020

Jey Rocher’s success as a model means already she has a large Instagram following. Jey has over 55,000 followers and counting.

The majority of Jey’s Instagram feed is dominated by pictures of her modelling, travelling, or getting glammed up. She is repped by Linden Staub in the UK, Uniko Models in Spain, and LA Models in America.

