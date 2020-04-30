Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The lockdown across the world has affected filming and production of a number of TV series and documentaries.

For instance, presenter and farmer Jimmy Doherty was supposed to continue his work on Food Unwrapped and other projects in 2020. However, he has returned on Channel 4 with his documentary Spring at Jimmy’s Farm, filmed with a small team during the quarantine period.

Unsurprisingly, viewers at home are interested to know more about Jimmy’s farm, as well as how to visit once things get better.

Jimmy Doherty: Farm

The TV presenter and farmer owns a 280-acre farm based in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The farm is home to a range of domestic animals, including pigs, sheep and goats, as well as butterflies, rare breeds, camels, reindeers and many more.

During normal openings hours, Jimmy’s farm hosts different events, workshops, weddings and birthday parties. Plus, it also provides activities, safaris and experiences for adults and children.

Tickets are in the range of £7 – £30, while the annual membership costs between £30 – £45.

You can find more information on Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park.

Jimmy on Spring at Jimmy’s Farm

As Jimmy’s farm is closed for the foreseeable future, the presenter and farmer wanted to share what he has been up to lately.

This year is a different one as there are no visitors and tourists, but Jimmy still needs to take care and look after the animals at his farm.

The Channel 4 documentary gives an insight at Jimmy’s business as he takes us through what’s life at the farm like during the lockdown period.

Jimmy Doherty: Wife and children

Jimmy’s wife is Michaela Doherty. She and Jimmy run the farm business together.

The two met in 2002 when Michaela was working on one of Jamie Oliver’s shows. The couple got married in 2009 at their farm in Suffolk.

Jimmy and Michaela are parents to four children.

