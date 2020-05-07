Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This year has put a major spanner in the works for Jimmy Doherty’s projects.

The farmer and TV presenter was supposed to continue his work on Food Unwrapped and other projects in 2020 but instead has returned to Channel 4 with another series of Spring at Jimmy’s Farm. They have filmed this new series with a small team to look at how the farm is coping during the quarantine period.

Given Jimmy’s decade-long career in the limelight – as well as his career as a successful farmer – it’s hardly a surprise that many think that he must make a fortune now.

So what is Jimmy Doherty’s net worth in 2020?

Jimmy Doherty: Career overview

Jimmy Doherty, 44, was always set the path of working with animals. He graduated with a degree in animal biology from the University of East London and then studied for a PhD in entomology at Coventry University.

In 2002, Jimmy began to work as a pig farmer. He set up The Essex Pig Company with his now wife Michaela Furney. The couple had met while Michaela was working as a runner on Channel 4’s Jamie’s Kitchen. Jamie Oliver and Jimmy are school friends and have collaborated on many series.

He still runs the 280-acre farm in Ipswich, Suffolk which specialises in rare breeds of pig along with other animals.

In 2004, Jimmy started to appear on television with Jimmy’s Farm on the BBC from 2004. Numerous spin-off shows came from Jimmy’s Farm. His most notable work has been with Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped from 2012.

What is Jimmy Doherty’s net worth in 2020?

$1 Million – $5 Million

Reports from the likes of NetWorthsPedia and TrendCelebsNow have stated that Jimmy’s net worth is now in the millions.

This net worth is taking into consideration Jimmy’s success as both a farmer and as a TV presenter.

