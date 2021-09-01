Meet Joe and Claire from Grand Designs episode 1, their build explored











Kevin McCloud is back on our screens in 2021 with a brand new series of Grand Designs. As if the home featured on the show could get any more unique, striking and all-together mind-boggling, there are some builds in the new series that are likely to blow some people’s minds.

Joe and Claire are a couple who feature in the new series of Grand Designs, so let’s take a look at the house they’re building, their budget and what else is to come on the Channel 4 show in 2021…

Grand Designs 2021 episode 1

Grand Designs 2021 episode 1 kicks off at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Kevin introduces viewers to Joe and Claire, a couple who are building their dream home in Devon.

After all the buildings Kevin McCloud has seen in his career, it’s likely that it would take a lot for him to say “holy mother” when he sees a house, but that’s the response Jo and Claire’s Grand Design got from him! Described as “other-worldly” and “like being on the set of Superman” by Kevin, it sounds like Joe and Claire’s build isn’t one to miss.

Joe and Claire’s Grand Design

Joe Priday, 37, and his wife, Claire, 42, said on the show that they “are going for one of the best homes on the planet“.

Joe, who is the MD of a wealth management company, described his house as “a sculpture in the landscape“.

Claire and Joe have three children together. And, judging by Claire’s LinkedIn page, she’s a marketing guru.

Joe and Claire’s budget

As per the Grand Designs Twitter page, Joe and Claire have an “initial budget of £835,000 to build a bold, modern, and astonishingly complicated home overlooking a beautiful valley in South Devon.“

The design is made from 34 zinc-wrapped timber shards set in a jagged line as per Grand Designs Magazine. The zinc roofing company involved with the project shared their work on Instagram.

The building is called the ‘Hux Shard Project’ and speaking of the design, Joe said: “During these works we began to dream of developing a really special landmark structure that would seamlessly blend into and enhance the landscape. Our land beside our current house seemed perfect to try to achieve that aim“, as per the Hux Shard website.

