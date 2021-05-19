How to make Johnny Vegas glamping booking - Yorkshire campsite prices!











Johnny Vegas has been sharing his world of campsite glamping on Channel 4 every Thursday night. Here’s how to book to stay there…

As ‘glamping’ – otherwise known as a glamorous form of camping – grows in popularity, comedian Johnny and assistant Bev explore the new hobby.

The duo are seen transforming a collection of old derelict vehicles into a boutique hotel for UK glampers – which is now a legitimate campsite.

So, where is the Yorkshire-based campsite as seen on Carry on Glamping? We’ve researched how to book the glamping site, as well as its costs.

Johnny Vegas. Picture: Channel 4. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb Photographer: John Manktelow

Where is Johnny Vegas’ campsite?

Breaks Fold Farm, North Yorkshire

The ‘Field of Dreams’ campsite by Johnny Vegas is described as a “unique vintage vehicle glamping experience”.

It is based in the Nidderdale Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in the Washburn Valley on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

Johnny’s campsite sits next to the Thruscross Reservoir, and is known for being the gateway to the Yorkshire Dale’s National Park.

The glamping stay will allow visitors to see across Thruscross and Washburn Valley, which has dark sky status. This is awarded only to places where you can get the clearest view of the night sky!

Spending my birthday weekend here @GlampingField & staying on the Skoolie 💛 #CarryonGlamping pic.twitter.com/Atdjd5gw4t — Kate Ward 💙🏳️‍🌈 (@Katewardleeds) May 14, 2021

Johnny Vegas’ campsite: Explored

There are five different glamping vehicles available at his Field of Dreams.

Each of the camping vans have been brought to Breaks Fold Farm from across the globe, and are based at a 2-acre site.

The vehicles have its own private area, along with outdoor furniture, and a private bathroom set inside a vintage horsebox.

These have reportedly been refurbished and decorated to a “fabulous” standard with unique touches, such as copper showerheads.

And for anyone with a furry friend to bring along, the Fire Truck and School Bus can accommodate one dog per booking!

Carry on Glamping: Campsite prices

Prices start at £350 for a minimum of two nights

Every guest gets their own welcome box of local treats, along with a tea tray and biscuits. For five nights or more, you get another box of chocolates.

Most of the trucks are fully booked for 2021, but the Patricia truck is opening bookings for around May 20.

According to the Field of Dreams website, Johnny and his team hope to announce booking soon, for September and October in 2022.

Can’t beat praise from someone you don’t know!



Catch @JohnnyVegasReal’s brand new series ‘Carry on Glamping’, continues tonight at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/WYK9zcp610 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 12, 2021

