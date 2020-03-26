Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Undateables is just what we need during the self-isolation period. As more people across the world are advised to stay at home, the search for high-quality telly is on the peak.

The heart-warming Channel 4 series follows singletons who have struggled to find a romantic partner for one reason or another.

On the show, contestants meet with matchmaker Lydia Jones who helps them find a suitable date. And over the last years, the dating programme has proven to be one of the most successful ones on our screens!

In Wednesday’s episode (March 25th), we saw returning star Jordan Glasspool. So, here’s everything you need to know about him, including age and girlfriend!

Meet Jordan

Jordan, 23, comes from Winchester, Hampshire. Fans of The Undateables might remember that he made his first appearance on the show back in 2018.

Jordan’s life turned upside down a few years ago when he got involved in a cycling accident that left him with several injuries.

He then signed up at the show’s dating agency but wasn’t lucky to find a suitable date. However, life turned around for him after meeting his girlfriend Katie Louise Moore through close friends.

Follow Jordan on social media

We found Jordan on social media! You can follow him on Instagram under the name @jordanglasspool.

His Insta profile hasn’t had a significant boost after his Channel 4 stint, so make sure to follow and show The Undateables star some love.

And congrats are in order as according to Jordan’s Facebook profile, he and Katie are already engaged!

Viewers at home adore Jordan

Jordan became an instant hit with viewers at home as many have found his story very inspiring.

Plus, fans of the dating series are rooting for Jordan and Katie to stay in love and happy as they are.

Aaw, isn't Jordan a lovely guy #Undateables — Shane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Shane_Evs) March 25, 2020

Can’t help but smile for Jordan in #Undateables — Tipsy.Berwick (@scowel28) March 25, 2020

