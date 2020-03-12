Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

With Celebs Go Dating‘s finale over the corner, viewers are keen to learn which are some of the solid couples on the show so far.

This year, the celebrity line-up sees the likes of EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley and Love Island‘s Amy Hart, among many more.

Matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson are once helping the hopeful celebs find their other half through series of dinners, speed dating and even pottery classes.

In episode 15 (Thursday, March 12th), Josh will be going on his second date with Vitaliya.

So, are Josh and Vitaliya still dating after their appearance on the E4 show?

Meet Vitaliya on Celebs Go Dating 2020

Vitaliya Diaz is a 27-year-old Russian blogger who currently lives in London. Between 2012 and 2014, she studied at the MetFilm school there.

The Celebs Go Dating 2020 star is running her own blog called Festing which is all about festivals and guide on art and music events around the world.

The blog has its own Insta profile which continues to grow with 1,305 followers at the time of publication.

The Russian blogger also runs a YouTube channel under the same name where she shares recent gigs she’s visited.

Meet Vitaliya on Instagram

We found Vitaliya on Instagram!

Give her a follow @vitaliya where she currently has 11.3k followers and over 400 posts.

Vitaliya loves to share selfies and outfit ideas, as well as snaps from her daily life in London.

Are Josh and Vitaliya still together?

Unconfirmed yet.

Josh and Vitaliya haven’t shared any snaps together on their social media accounts.

However, we have noticed that the two don’t follow each other on Instagram. So that could either mean that they’re not together after all or just keeping their relationship under tight wraps.

They will be heading to the Dominican Republic in the next few episodes so the two should share more once they are on the Caribbean island.

