Who is Julius on Made in Chelsea? Instagram, age and career of Liv's bestie!











The time has finally arrived for Made in Chelsea to return to our screens. This series, Liv’s best friend Julius has made his return.

He’s not the only cast member who fans will recognise, as Miles Nazaire is also heading back to Chelsea for the reality TV show.

For those who might not know Julius, we’ve put together a profile so that viewers can find out all there is to know about the E4 star.

So, who is Julius on Made in Chelsea? We found him on Instagram…

Fredrick, Julius and Miles, Made in Chelsea S21. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Julius on Made in Chelsea?

Julius is British singer, songwriter, record producer and reality TV star.

Originally from Canterbury, the half Swedish-half English singer’s dream is to play Madison Square Gardens or the O2 arena.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

He comes from a cricketing dynasty, with his father Chris and grandfather Colin Cowdrey both captaining England.

Julius also has a twin brother called Fabian, who followed in their footsteps.

The MIC star instead went down the same career route as his mother, who is a jazz singer, having discovered his passion for music at a very young age whilst singing in the Tonbridge School choir.

He then began songwriting at the age of 16.

Julius Cowdrey is filming again it's confirmed he's in the big house with them!! #MadeInChelsea — Diana Larionov (@Diana_Larionov_) March 3, 2021

TOWIE: Does Saffron Lempriere have kids? Get to know the star

Julius Cowdrey: Age and career

Julius, 28, is best known for starring on Made in Chelsea, before he decided to leave the show in 2017.

He made his TV appearance before he started focusing on his music career and the release of his single 7 Roads.

The E4 star began singing live music at London’s West End nightclub Mahiki, and became a regular headliner at music venues across London.

Following his success in London, Julius began to split his time between London and New York, and was asked to headline rooftop parties in LA!

The MIC star also appeared on The Voice about a year ago, performing original song Take Me Home, but none of the judges turned around for him.

While appearing on Made in Chelsea, Julius was dating Emma Willis, who was his long-term girlfriend while on the series.

ANTIQUES ROADTRIP: Who is presenter and magician Raj Bisram?

Meet Julius on Instagram

Music artist Julius describes himself as an “enthusiast”, listing his passions on Instagram as “music, fitness and travel”.

Now he has @e4chelsea in his bio, it looks like he is definitely becoming a main cast member for series 21!

Julius is also good friends with co-stars Miles Nazaire and Fredrick Ferrier, and says their friendship is the best thing that’s happened in 2021 so far.

He regularly posts singing videos for his fans, and recently released a song called Frontline to say thank you to the NHS.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK