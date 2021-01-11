Junior Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet Robbie, Fyn and Naima!











Ahead of Junior Bake Off hitting our Channel 4 screens on Monday January 11th, we can reveal the young bakers taking part…

A total of 15 contestants will showcase their baking skills on the series, which is the same as The Great British Bake Off – with younger people!

Judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill, and host Harry Hill, will be seen on the 2021 Junior Bake Off on Channel 4.

So who are this year’s contestants? We have the full line-up for you!

Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill and Harry Hill. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Robbie

Robbie, 15, lives in Bristol and has an older brother who drives him to the shop for baking ingredients.

Nothing short of talents, he is the goalie for his local football team, plays cricket, takes part in a theatre group and enjoys making short films.

Robbie is the youngest person on the committee for his local village fete, where he helps organise the annual raffle.

Heat B. Robbie. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Fyn

Fyn is a 10-year-old boy from Hampshire, who has one sister.

His surrogate grandma inspired him to bake, as they used to bake together every Thursday while his mum was at work.

Fyn enjoys making “healthy bakes”, using fruit and veg from his Gran’s plot.

Heat B. Fyn. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Sophia

Sophia, 10, lives in Hertfordshire. She has an older brother and cat Vasily.

She has baked for two years, and practices recipes three times a week.

The baker enjoys drama and prefers to play villains in school plays!

Heat B. Sophia. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Naima

Naima, 10, from South London, has one brother – who is her best friend.

The first time she baked was at her Nan’s house, when she asked to make vanilla sponge cakes instead of joining with family games.

She makes several bakes, including cake pops to lemon drizzle, and the occasional batch of scones.

Heat A. Naima. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Reece

Reece, 14, from Leicestershire, has four siblings and three dogs.

He grew up watching his mum bake Indian and English desserts in the kitchen, which inspired him to do the same.

Reece got into baking when his mum became ill and believes that baking is “a way of showing someone you’re there for them”.

Heat B. Reece. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Erin

Erin is a 13-year-old from Worcestershire and is one of three triplet sisters.

She has a Cocker Jack puppy Nellie, who Erin has trained to do tricks!

Erin has dreams of becoming a zoologist when she’s older.

Heat B. Erin. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Toby

Toby, from Cambridge, has 3 siblings. His mum and older sister have taught him a lot about baking!

The young baker, 13, also loves statistics and keeps notebooks full of facts and figures on his favourite TV shows.

He is also a regular at his local church and loves to share his bakes with friends there.

Heat A. Toby. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Zack

The 13-year-old baker has one younger brother and one younger sister.

From Leeds, Zack was taught to bake by his mum and grandma from a young age, but now uses the Internet to improve his skills.

Zack is self-taught on bass guitar and plays in a band with school friends.

Heat A. Zack. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Charlie

Charlie, from Worcestershire, has a younger sister and dogs Lily and Olive.

The 10-year-old learned to bake with his mum and Grandma Pat.

He won a local Autumn Show’s flapjack competition twice using his family famous recipe!

Heat B. Charlie. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Henry

Henry, from Hertfordshire, plays the flute, sews, draws manga characters and creates his own languages.

The 11-year-old received his first cookery book when he was four years old.

Henry enjoys spending time in the kitchen with his mum.

Heat A. Henry. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Will

Will, 12, from West Yorkshire, has two dogs Honey and Doris.

His nan first taught him to bake, but these days he likes to teach himself using online baking videos.

He once forgot to put the lid on the blender and dyed Doris green!

Heat A. Will. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Safiyyah

Safiyyah, 14, from Reading, has two sisters who also enjoy baking.

Her favourite bakes are macarons and cheesy bread, and admits that she does mess up sometimes, especially when pushing herself to try new things.

Labelling herself as the “messy baker”, she says that the question “What will happen if I put this in?” is regularly heard when she’s in the kitchen!

Heat A. Safiyyah. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Cece

Cece, 14, lives in Kent and has an older brother and sister.

She started baking aged eight, and had made her sister’s christening cake by the age of 11.

When she’s not baking, Cece is dancing at home or in school productions.

Heat B. Cece. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Sicily

She is a 10-year-old sister to two brothers, living in Devon.

After licking the bowl of her Nanny’s chocolate fudge cake, her passion for baking began.

Sicily is famous in her local supermarket for filling her trolley with baking ingredients.

Heat A. Sicily. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Fern

Fern, 10, from Merseyside, has one sister – her “official taste tester”!

She has baked all of her life, learning from both her parents and Gran.

Fern recently made a rainbow bread loaf in honour of the NHS!

Heat B. Fern. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Maddi

Maddi, 14, from Gateshead, has an older brother, and Shih Tzu Chester.

Her Grandma first taught her to bake using a traditional cookbook, but she started to take baking more seriously two years ago.

She also enjoys acting and painting, and aspires to be an interior designer.

Heat A. Maddi. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

