Junior Bake Off: Who is Ravneet Gill? Age and Instagram of host!











Ravneet Gill has taken over Prue’s original place on Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off, which has led viewers to wonder who she is.

She joins judge Liam Charles and host Harry Hill in this year’s series, and has been testing and trying out the bakers’ sweet treats for herself.

As it is the first time that Ravneet has starred on the show to judge their talents, many fans are wondering what else there is to know about her.

So who is Ravneet Gill? How old is she and where else have we seen her?

Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill and Harry Hill. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Ravneet Gill?

Ravneet is a 27-year-old pastry chef, author and food writer.

Having worked as a pastry chef for 8 years, she initially studied psychology at university before going on to work Le Cordon Bleu.

She then worked at different pastry sections all over London, including St. JOHN, Llewelyn’s, Black Axe Mangal and Wild by Tart.

If you’re in need of some soul cleansing TV then Junior Bake Off is it. Ravneet Gill and @LiamcBakes are absolutely perfect. — Jack McKenna (@jackanori) January 22, 2021

Where else have we seen Ravneet?

It looks like Junior Bake Off is Ravneet’s first TV show appearance!

She set up Countertalk in 2018, a platform designed to help connect chefs, provide education and promote healthy work environments in hospitality.

Ravneet released her first cookbook The Pastry Chef’s Guide: The Secret to successful baking every time, which was released in April 2020.

Those who love the baking world may have read her work, as she recently joined the Telegraph as their new baking columnist.

She also contributes to several publications, including The Guardian, Observer Food Monthly, Feast, and Courier Magazine.

Watching Junior Bake Off (it is so lovely!) and I just want all of Ravneet Gill’s outfits. They wouldn’t suit me and I don’t care. — Roger Hart (@RMH40) January 16, 2021

Meet Ravneet on Instagram

Be warned – if you have a sweet tooth, Ravneet’s Instagram might have your mouth watering, as she shares all kinds of bakes over on her profile.

Having been described as a “style icon” during her time on the show, she recently shared a series of her Junior Bake Off outfits – much to our delight!

Other than hosting regular cookathons on Instagram, she tends to keep it professional, and doesn’t share much about her private life on there.

