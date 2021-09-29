Who is Jurgen on Great British Bake Off and what's his Instagram?











Jurgen has been crowned star baker for two weeks running on Bake Off 2021, and many have already chosen him as their winner.

The Channel 4 baking contestant didn’t just win over the judges, but the viewers, who tune in every Tuesday to see what Jurgen impresses with.

Each week, he has called his family to tell him the exciting news about being crowned star baker – but the first time, they didn’t pick up.

Our hearts were won over again when his supporters back home answered his call on Biscuit Week! So who is Jurgen and does he have Instagram?

EMBARGO 0001 HOURS TUESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2021..Juergen. Picture: Channel 4.

Who is Jurgen on Bake Off 2021?

Jurgen, 56, is originally from the Black Forest in Germany and has been living in the UK since 2003.

Working in IT as his day job, Jurgen now resides in Brighton with his wife, Sophia, son, Benjamin and their family pet rabbit called Humphrey.

As he could not find traditional German bread in his adopted home, Jürgen decided to bake his own, which led to his passion for baking.

He is particularly well-known for his Jewish challah bread, and for celebration cakes that he loves to bake for friends and family.

When Jurgen won the technical #GBBO pic.twitter.com/aL0q9koPnD — Mercury K Theo 💕 (@MercuryTheo) September 28, 2021

Does Jurgen have Instagram?

Yes, Jurgen can be followed at @juergenthebread.

His profile shows off his bakes, as well as playing the trombone. As his passion is making bread, it’s no surprise his Instagram is filled with carbs!

And it doesn’t stop there, as he often makes cake for his local community, including an opera cake for a school fair.

He played a recent service at St Gabriel’s Pimlico and shares snippets with followers of where he grew up. His pet rabbit also makes an appearance!

Most Bake Off stars have an Instagram profile dedicated to their cakes, bread and other creations in the kitchen.

Viewers react to Jurgen on Bake Off

Jurgen made the entire nation (almost) happy when someone at home finally picked up his call after winning star baker again.

And it looks like Twitter has basically fallen in love with the baker.

One fan wrote: “Is Jurgen the Eric Monkman of the baking world?.”

Another even hopes for Jurgen to get his own baking show. They said: “#GBBO i would exchange my soul for a Jurgen baking show.”

“Jurgen is simply the most adorable person in existence, we must protect him at all costs”, wrote a fan.

The whole UK when there was someone who answered Jurgen’s call #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bwuBPYBR4W — Robyn Curry✨ (@RobynCu88634438) September 28, 2021

