Did they finish Justin's home on Grand Designs 2021? Army captain's work paused during filming!

Former army captain Justin hopes to restore a neo-Gothic cemetery keeper’s lodge, and turn it into his dream home in south west London.

However, work on building the house, which initially costs £1.6 million, was halted due to finances, before the coronavirus pandemic intervened.

So did they finish Justin’s home on Grand Designs? What happened next?

Justin on Grand Designs

Ex-army captain Justin has a dream of transforming a home which is surrounded by graves, and loves the south west London cemetery lodge.

He is seen buying the warden’s lodge and a nearby ruined 1960s council toilet block which adjoins onto the building, which costs him £1.8 million.

However, Justin is seen struggling to keep his budget under control, and later says he is “staring down a catastrophic financial black hole”.

Justin’s Grand Designs for cemetery lodge

The expensive plans that Justin has for the home is nothing short of easy.

He wants to restore the lodge and demolish the toilet blocks.

Justin then plans to replace the adjoining blocks with a huge luxury extension on its ground floor, with a basement swimming pool and moat.

Did they finish building Justin’s home?

When we left off at the end of the episode, Justin had enormous costs – on top of the £1.8 million he had originally spent on buying the place.

Financial issues were then followed by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to work on the lodge being halted for months.

However, home testing company At Space Ltd posted an Instagram photo on the day of the first episode.

The caption reads: “We are very fortunate to have been asked to complete the SAP EPC for a stunning build that, incidentally is featured on TONIGHT’S episode of Grand Designs!”

This means that an energy performance certificate has been carried out on the lodge, hinting that the building could well be insulated and finished.

