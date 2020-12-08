Who is Karen Thompson from Made in Chelsea? Five facts about the interior designer!











Karen Thompson has had her fair share of appearances on Made in Chelsea, and made another debut on the December 7th episode.

Sam’s mum – and former cast member Louise Thompson’s mum – was seen going out for dinner with her son and his co-star Tiffany Watson.

She discussed Sam and Zara McDermott’s with them, as Zara had asked his mum to meet, but Karen said she did not want to intrude.

So who is Karen Thompson? She may not be a regular cast member, but Made in Chelsea viewers want to know more about her!

Karen Thompson’s career

Louise and Sam’s mum works in the property industry.

She fills roles of property developer, project manager and interior designer.

Renovation projects include homes in Kensington, Parsons Green, Fulham, Tunbridge Wells and Margate.

Her current relationship status

Karen is single, as it appeared on the December 7th episode of MIC.

Well, she hinted at the fact she may have something going on, saying “let’s just not even go there” when Tiff asked how her love life is going.

She added that “it’s just one drama after another”. Looking at her Instagram, it doesn’t look like there is a special someone in her posts.

Hobbies include fishing and cooking

In her spare time, Karen enjoys fishing, going for cooking masterclasses with her daughter Louise and travelling.

Over the lockdown period, it looks like she has got through by visiting cosy pubs, such as The Hind’s Head in Bray.

She also stocks up on puzzles, and enjoys playing a song on the piano.

Karen’s family

The Thompson mum shares her appreciation for family time with her parents, and children Sam and Louise.

She calls Sam Thompson and Louise’s dog Koji her “two favourite boys”.

Karen’s brother Mark also occasionally treats her, such as a dinner by the sea with wine for her birthday.

The Thompson mum lives in London

It looks like Karen lives in London, where she does her admin work in her home-based office.

According to her Instagram, she isn’t too far from being able to visit Sam and Louise regularly – who are both next-door neighbours!

Most of her posts are located in London, too.

