Who is Karim Zeroual on Celebs Go Dating? Age and height of star revealed!

The TV presenter has sure been kept busy over the past year, as he is appearing on both the E4 dating show and BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook.

Now that he is appearing on the 2021 series of Celebs Go Dating, viewers are wondering all there is to know about him, including his age and height.

So who is Karim Zeroual? Let’s get to know the E4 star properly…

Who is Karim Zeroual?

Karim is best known for being a KISS radio presenter.

He is also an actor and Strictly Come Dancing 2019 runner up.

The 27-year-old starred as Sadiq in The Sparticle Mystery, which ran for three series between 2011 and 2015.

He has also appeared in EastEnders, Blue Peter, Top Class, DaVinci’s Demons, Saturday Mash-Up! and Bitesize Daily.

Karim Zeroual: Height

5 ft 6

Many viewers who tuned in for the first episode of Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion were already wondering how tall Karim is.

It has appeared that him and Wayne Lineker seem interested in the same girls on the series, with Wayne slightly taller than him, at 5 ft 9.

Karim is the least tall male celebrity starring on the 2021 series.

Karim on Instagram

He proudly states that he is from London in his bio, where his mum brought him up, having been born there to parents of Moroccan heritage.

Karim is also proud of making it to the Strictly 2019 final, as seen in his bio.

Sharing many of his career projects, he appears to be a model for clothing brand Conscious, and clearly has a good sense of fashion!

His Instagram taught us that he has held a snake before, is really close to his mum, and continues to present for CBBC regularly.

