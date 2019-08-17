Kathy Burke's All Woman: Meet Nadia Rose on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Being a woman in the 21st Century is a complex thing. And Kathy Burke’s giving her take on the female state of affairs on her new Channel 4 docu-series, All Woman.

Kathy’s tackling everything from Instagram to plastic surgery to online hate and more. And what’s more, the actress and comedian has a whole host of recognisable faces taking part in her bid to investigate the modern woman.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson featured in episode 1 of the series along with rapper Nadia Rose.

So, let’s take a look at Nadia Rose on Instagram. What’s she all about?

Who is Nadia Rose?

Nadia Rose is a musician who comes from Croydon, London.

Her music genres are grime and hip hop. She came fifth on the Sound of 2017 list and had success with her singles “Skwod” and “Station”.

The 26-year-old rapper is Stormzy’s cousin and has been making music since 2015.

Nadia studied music at university while working 12-hour shifts. Today she’s signed by Internos Management.

Nadia on Kathy Burke’s All Woman

Kathy Burke’s documentary All Woman aired on Channel 4 from August 13th, 2019.

The series sets out to take a look at the idea of what a woman should be in 2019. In three parts, Kathy Burke gives her opinion on the topic.

Episode 1 focused on beauty which is where Nadia Rose came in.

As someone who hasn’t been swept into the Instagram craze of today, Kathy asked Nadia a series of questions. Kathy said: “What’s the attitude been like towards you being a woman in this industry?”

Nadia replied that she’s a bit like marmite with a lot of people having something to say about her appearance.

She said: “It’s about me being me. If that appeals to someone, then great”.

Is Nadia Rose on Instagram?

Yes. And Nadia has over 74,000 followers on Instagram. She’s also on Twitter with a further 23,000 followers.

Nadia’s on Insta under the handle – @nadiarosemusic.

She often posts selfies, videos of herself rapping and performing on stage and photos of her French bulldog, of course.

