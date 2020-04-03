Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a new series in 2020 with another star-studded cast.

This year, the Channel 4 series sees the likes of Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, TOWIE‘s Joey Essex and Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman. Plus, TV personality Katie Price has also signed up for this year’s series.

But can she pass Ant Middleton’s tough physical and mental challenges? The chief instructor knows how to test contestants’ endurance to the breaking point.

Let’s see what viewers at home think about Katie’s stint on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins!

Could Katie Price win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Yes, Katie Price could win, say Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans.

Following the official release of this year’s line-up, a number of viewers have taken to social media, claiming that the 41-year-old could surprise us all and make it to the finale.

Replying to Katie’s Instagram post, one fan commented: “Omg this is going to be good as your not a quitter, will smash it.” Another one added: “I think you will do great Katie you are a tough one.”

Guess, we’ll just have to wait for the 2020 series to start and see if Katie is strong enough to make it through.

Katie Price quits Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

While some fans firmly believe that Katie could do great on the Channel 4 series, tabloid reports revealed that she quit the show after 2 days.

For instance, in October last year, The Mirror wrote that the media star left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after filming on location. And that was in the first 48 hours of her stint!

The tabloid also added that Katie had joined the Channel 4 series to boost her media career.

Lol.🤦‍♀️ KP quit on the 2nd day…couldn't hack it.

The show was recorded last year. — Karen Lee (@Kazzy2412) April 2, 2020

Twitter reacts to Katie’s exit reports

A number of Twitter users say that the reports about Katie’s exit are true and believe that she won’t last long in the tough competition.

Oh my days Katie price she ain’t gonna last 😵 — lorraine Hendry (@lorraineHendry2) April 2, 2020

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK