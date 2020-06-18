Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Keeley Hazell is one of the former Page 3 models interviewed in Channel 4’s one-off special, Page Three: The Naked Truth.

The documentary will air on Thursday, June 18th and take a look at the history of Page 3, as this year marks the 50 years since its inception.

Many viewers inevitably had questions about the stunning Keeley Hazell, notably about her personal life since she’s taken a step back from the modelling world.

Find out about Keeley here, plus more on her love life and what we found out on Instagram.

Who is Keeley Hazell?

Keeley Hazell is a 33-year-old model, musician, singer and actress. She is most well known for being one of the biggest Page 3 models in the early 2000s, having modelled for the likes of The Sun’s Page 3, FHM and Nuts.

Keeley first got into the industry at the age of 17. She competed in and won The Daily Star’s “Search for a Beach Babe” contest, but then was too young to go on to Page 3 modelling. Instead, Keeley went to study fashion at Lewisham College.

Keeley found success in another modelling contest, winning The Sun’s Page 3 Idol in December 2004. This was when Keeley was 18 years old and old enough to model. Winning the competition earned Keeley a year’s-long contract with The Sun.

Her last appearance on Page 3 of The Sun was on 30 September 2009, when she decided to take a step back from modelling. Keeley focussed on acting instead and has had roles in the likes of Like Crazy, Horrible Bosses 2 and in E! Entertainment’s The Royals.

Does Keeley Hazell have a boyfriend?

No.

In January 2020, it was reported that Keeley Hazell had participated in Instagram’s Dolly Parton Challenge. Keeley captioned this Instagram post: “Looking for a job and a boyfriend. Not sure where I’m going wrong.”

From the looks of Keeley’s Instagram since then, she has not found a significant other.

Keeley has joked about being single in the past, posting an Instagram with the caption “Chilling with my boyfriend Dom,” in reference to Dom Pérignon champagne.

MEET THE MODELS: Where is former Page 3 star Jilly Johnson now?

Follow Keeley Hazell on Instagram

From her ridiculous good looks to the fact that she was at one point in time one of the most popular ‘lads mags’ models, it hardly comes as a surprise that Keeley Hazell has a tonne of followers on Instagram. She currently has over 132,000.

You can find Keeley under the handle @keeleyhazell.

The majority of Keeley’s Instagram feed is filled with snaps of her life in Los Angeles, with friends and more about the work she’s up to in 2020.

WATCH PAGE THREE: THE NAKED TRUTH ON THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK